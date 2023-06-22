Wealth of Lauren Morrow’s influences on display at upcoming show





After spending a month performing in Europe, Lauren Morrow will co-star in the Thursday show at the Southern Cafe and Music Hall with Joshua Hedley. Were going to be gone essentially June with Joshua Hedley, Morrow told Daily Progress. Josh and I met shortly after I moved here to Nashville. We will be everywhere. Morrow will share fresh music from People Talk, her first full solo album on Big Kitty Records, and team up with her friend to put on a show that will get people thinking about the weekend. Hell do their set, and I’m going to do my set and maybe get together and do a duet, Morrow said of Hedley. I feel there is something for everyone. Josh plays more honky-tonk country. He has more of a punk-rock demeanor. People also read… Hedley, who wowed fans with the encyclopedic depth of his 2018 debut album, Mr. Jukebox, will bring his violin, guitar and many new tracks from his latest album, Neon Blue.











Morrow, an Atlanta transplant who, along with husband and teammate Jason Morrow and their dogs and cats, have called Nashville home since 2017 is comfortable in a variety of genres. She said she was grateful for the opportunity her new album gave her to stretch out a bit and explore sounds that have always appealed to her as a listener. Fans can get an idea of ​​his sound by watching the clip for Nobody But Me I grew up listening to a lot of music, from U2 to Guns n Roses to Garth Brooks, said Morrow, adding that she loved listening to singers Natalie Maines, Alanis Morrissette and Tori Amos. I grew up listening to 90s country. His songwriting draws from many sources, including the storytelling gifts that bring listeners closer to the songs. I think they come from all my experiences in the music industry and my marriage and different snippets and aspects of my life, she said. Sometimes it’s easier in person to convey that to people. I tell a lot of typically live stories. Morrow isn’t afraid to rock, and she said her new album was the first time in my career that I could show that I was influenced by more than country music. Fans who enjoyed her Rolling Stone and Garden & Gun acclaimed 2018 EP Lauren Morrow can expect to discover a wealth of musical influences ranging from alt-rock indie vibes to tender ballads and pure country on People. Talk over the rich Many Americana fans are eagerly waiting to hear from the singer who spent more than a decade as the singer of Whiskey Gentry. Morrow said her previous Southern appearance was with her former band, and she also opened a show for the Infamous Stringdusters at the Jefferson Theater. Charlottesville is a really cool city, Morrow said. After stops next week in Charleston, South Carolina, and Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, stop by one of his favorite Atlanta haunts, Eddies Attic, before heading out for a series of see you in July with Drivin N Cryin and Sunny Sweeney.

