Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam on Bollywood silence on Manipur violence: I didn’t even get a call or text to inquire about the situation | Bollywood





Actor Bijou Thaangjam, who recently called out Bollywood for not speaking out against ethnic violence unfolding in his home state of Manipur, said the silence was disappointing, although it was not the first time the state had faced such indifference. Bijou Thaangjam criticizes the film industry for not speaking out about the violence in Manipur. THE Mary come (2014) says the actor, Also before there were so many problems when the state and its people needed support, but no one from this brotherhood showed up. Each time we [expect] that things will change, but no one comes to speak for us until there is pressure from the media or social media. The actor adds that it is anyway too late to react now. It has already been more than 40 days of violence. If they had wanted to do something, they would have done it already. So even if they come out now and talk about Manipur, what’s the point? he is depressed. On June 17, Thaangjam and fellow actor Manipuri Lin Laishram, among others, led a peaceful protest to draw attention to the grave situation in which the state finds itself. Thaangjam also constantly posted stories on Instagram, seeking support and raising awareness about the issue, but to no avail. Forget talking about the issue, I haven’t even received any calls or private messages from anyone in the industry asking about the situation. Except for a few like director Omung Kumar and actors Abhilash Thapliyal and Lin Laishram, everyone saw my stories but no one responded. And it puzzled me because I am also part of this brotherhood and I expect the support of my friends and colleagues, he shares. Thaangjam points out that despite the message of inclusiveness going around, when something like this happens, everyone shuts up. This behavior testifies to their discrimination against the actors of the North-East. The 37-year-old laments: We live in a culture where Bollywood stars and cricketers are revered. They have a very strong influence on people. I don’t expect them to fix these issues, but at least they can talk about how Manipur is burning, just like (actor) Richa Chadha did. This creates pressure even on the government to act quickly on the matter. At present, Thaangjam is stuck in Bengaluru due to work commitments while his mother and sister try to help the victims. My house in Manipur is 200 meters from a big hospital and all dead and wounded are taken to that particular place. So my sister and my mother stayed out all night, identifying the bodies and handing them over to their respective families. In addition, they have contributed to the safeguarding of society. I will also try to get there as soon as possible and do my part, he concludes. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes about Bollywood, TV, OTT and music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. …See the details

