John Goodman moved to Louisiana to get away from Hollywood

Actor John Goodman decided long ago that the Hollywood scene was no longer for him.

Goodman, who recently showed a 200-pound weight loss, cited his decision to quit the entertainment industry scene, once said to Garden & Gun magazine“He was tired of showbusiness and advertising.”

“I wanted to get away from Los Angeles. The options were St. Louis or New Orleans,” said Goodman, 71 and a Missouri native, adding that he also wanted to take his child away from this world.

Goodman moved to New Orleans with his wife, Anna Beth, and daughter, Molly, in 1989.

“We went so far as to buy land in Saint-Louis. But Anna Beth started designing a house that was supposed to be the size of Buckingham Palace and I said, ‘That’s not going to work.’ So we ditched it and bought a haunted house [in Old Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans] instead.”

That said, their first home in the Big Easy, a three-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom gated estate that took up nearly 7,800 square feet, didn’t give them the brightest of welcomes, especially from the spiritual realm.

“My first home in New Orleans…and I don’t believe in that stuff…but I think we lived in a haunted house,” Goodman said. “There were just too many unexplained things going on here. Besides, it just emanated bad vibes.







The Goodmans’ first home in New Orleans was supposed to be haunted. Google Maps

“I’m a real skeptic, but I’ve heard inexplicable things and other people have had experiences,” he added. “My daughter was playing bells in the band at Isidore Newman School and she repeated that song over and over. My brother was alone in the house and he heard the song, so he went to see where Molly was, but he there was nobody there.

They then decided to leave and move into their next home in town, in the prime Garden District, in 2005. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom estate is where they are today. .

Known for his roles in the television series “Roseanne” and the movie “Argo”, Goodman bought the house for $1.8 million at the time from Trent Reznor, the frontman of Nine Inch Nails.







The house occupies almost 7,800 square feet.







The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. MLS

Reznor had owned the residence for 10 years, according to property records. Goodman made the purchase through a trust.

The two-story white-painted house, built in 1850, was then listed for $1.97 million. The Goodmans have since carried out a series of renovations, including expanding the property.

Features include a swimming pool and a two-car garage.

In the 1800s, the house was owned by Joseph Merrick Jones, a physician and professor of medicine at Tulane University; there is a hall named after him on the Tulane campus.

New Orleans called Goodman “one of their adopted sons” and his love for the city grew stronger over time.







John Goodman pictured last week in Monaco. Getty Images

“It all started in 1972. I came for Mardi Gras with a group of Sig Eps from Missouri. I went to what is now called Missouri State. I just returned for the city, and I’m too lazy to define exactly what it is. After that, every time I got a few dollars, I went downhill.

It’s also where the animated actor first met his wife.

“We came for a Halloween party and I ended up at Tipitinas, and this beautiful girl walked up to say hello. I was drunk and couldn’t pull off any Noel Cowardlike ripostes. I think I said something like, ‘Duh, what?’ She thought I was a jerk and left, then I sort of stalked her, but I finally asked her out the following year.

Goodman explained in a separate interview with CBS that New Orleans gave him a new perspective on life, a reason to take a break.

“The air carries the music, the air carries the aroma of the food. You can smell the river, you can smell the sea. It’s ooh la la,” he said.

“I’m learning the important things in life: petting my dogs, saying hello to my wife, looking at this beautiful city. Just little things I missed. That I just slept for 30 years.