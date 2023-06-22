A cappella group ‘Penn Masala’ perform Bollywood songs at White House ahead of Modi’s arrival





Prominent a cappella group Penn Masala, made up of University of Pennsylvania students, performed popular Bollywood tunes on Thursday Chaiyya ChaiyyaAnd Jashn and Bahraaat the White House before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The group of South Asian students performed in front of the large crowd, ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 people, who gathered on the South Lawns to watch the welcome ceremony given to Modi at the White House . Also read: US shouldn’t confuse Modi with India Penn Masala performed for the first time Chaiyya Chaiyyafrom the 1998 film Shah Rukh Khan-starring Dil Se..followed by Jashn and BahraaSince Jodha Akbarthe 2008 historical drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. #SHOW | Penn Masala’s rendition of the popular song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ wows crowds gathered at the White House for the arrival of Prime Minister Modi pic.twitter.com/oc1VjOKDam ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023 They also performed a version of the hit by British rock band Coldplay Live lifefrom their 2008 album of the same name. The band, formed in the 90s by University of Pennsylvania students who grew up listening to Bollywood classics, has also performed at the White House on other occasions. They are known for their original compositions and harmonies that cross traditions and capture the experience of growing up with Eastern and Western cultures. Penn Masala has performed around the world, including at the IIFA Awards and in the Hollywood feature film and soundtrack of Perfect location 2which received an American Music Award for Best Soundtrack in 2015. Penn Masala and US violinist and conductor Joshua Bell were also guests at the entertainment portion of Prime Minister Modi’s state dinner. Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his first state visit to the United States during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. Prime Minister Modi and President Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday before holding high-level talks to further strengthen the growing India-US strategic relationship in areas such as the defence, space and critical technologies. .

