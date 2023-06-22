Kevin Costners ex Christine claims the actor spoke to the kids about the divorce via a brief zoom





Kevin Costner revealed his impending divorce to his three children during a brief 10-minute Zoom call, a move that has since been criticized by his future ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, according to recent court documents. The 68-year-old actor has been embroiled in a legal skirmish with Christine, 49, since she filed for divorce in May after an 18-year marital journey. The couple share three children together – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Costner is also the father of four adult children from previous relationships. Newly unsealed court documents allegedly reveal Kevin broke the news of their divorce to their children via Zoom while he was away in Las Vegas for work, a move that surprised Christine, who had hoped they would break the news together. ©Getty Images Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner with their three children “After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children we were getting a divorce on a 10-minute Zoom call without me being present,” Christine said in documents. She expressed her confusion over Kevin’s choice to convey this important family change in a brief Zoom call, especially since he was due to return home five days later. MORE:Kevin Costner claims he’s ‘homeless’ amid divorce drama Christine had planned to bring the news of their separation to their children in conjunction with Kevin, saying, “The well-being of the children has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned that they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I couldn’t tell them. was important to me that we spoke to the children in person and together.” © Gregg De Guire Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and their children Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner Fearing that their children would learn of their separation from an “outside source”, reports have surfaced that Christine provided Kevin with articles emphasizing “the importance of speaking to children as a united front”. But, as she claims, Kevin decided to break the news on his own, rejecting her suggestion to address the issue collectively. Kevin divorces his wife Christine after 18 years of marriage Following this revelation, reports emerged that Christine was seeking $248,000 a month for the education of their three children. According to court documents, Christine claims the amount requested is “lower than the amount needed to keep the children in their normal lifestyle.” MORE:Kevin Costner is unrecognizable in an unearthed photo that will make your head spin On top of that, Christine hopes Kevin will support their children’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health expenses. That request resulted in the release of Kevin’s recent earnings records, which show earnings of over $19 million in 2022. ©Getty Christine claims that Kevin announced their divorce via zoom Documents reveal that the family’s expenses, including personal chefs and lavish trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii and Aspen, totaled $6,645,285. After taxes, Kevin’s net income would have been $7,595,520. The Field of Dreams star previously challenged the public disclosure of his financial information due to fears of “irreparable harm” by potential fraudsters. Kevin also alleges that Christine spent $95,000 of her money “without notice” on attorneys and a forensic accountant during their ongoing legal proceedings. © Photo: Getty Images Kevin’s divorce was somewhat messy Despite the financial dispute, the couple who have a prenuptial agreement have reportedly reached consensus on custody of the children, which Christine describes as “joint”. Notably, she is not asking for spousal support. Kevin Costner stars in the captivating western Learn moreGOOD MORNING! WEstories here

