Imagine millions of people knowing your name and hundreds more approaching you for photos, autographs, conversations and favors. All the while, very few people know about the most intimate version of you, that private voice behind the glitz and glamour. It’s a common experience for a select group of talented and famous individuals, including actress Scarlett Johansson and the character she plays in director Wes Anderson’s new film, city ​​of asteroids.

In the film, Johansson stars as 1950s Hollywood actress Midge Campbell in a television play called city ​​of asteroids. The play follows a group of people who have an otherworldly experience at a 1955 Junior Stargazer convention in a small desert town. In Anderson’s fashion, the film is a meta-narrative divided into three acts and two different worlds (the convention and the play), enhanced by Anderson’s vibrant set design and an ensemble cast (Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum star in the film).

Throughout the film, we see Midge as she navigates her Hollywood career and the acute loneliness that can often accompany that profession. In the play, it is a famous actress and a single mother who questions her parenting skills as she devotes herself to her acting profession. When assigned to accompany her daughter to the Junior Stargazer convention, Midge meets Jason Schwartzmans Augie Steenbeck, a war photographer who brings much-needed solace and connection to the isolated star.

I think when you find the character that my character is playing, Midge Campbell, I think she’s in the middle of her career. She is well-liked and respected, Johansson told Shondaland in a recent interview. She’s much admired, and she’s beautiful to watch, and she doesn’t mind being in the spotlight. She’s kind of comfortable there. But she finds this unexpected connection with Augie because they are in these extenuating circumstances where they now realize that everything will be changed forever because they are no longer alone in a larger sense. It’s a very deep moment.

She continues, I think this moment is actually allowing her to let him in or be open to the possibility that there might be something between them, it’s more than this moment in time. It’s difficult, I think, when you’re a celebrated and observed person; it’s hard to have a meaningful connection with people because you never know why someone might use you. But right now it feels like the real thing to him, maybe. It’s different. We don’t know what the ending is. We may never see each other again, but in this moment it feels real.

While Johanssons Midge struggles with loneliness, Schwartzmans Augie struggles with grief. In the play, Augie has just lost his wife and the mother of his children, and he experiences grief in an unorthodox, Anderson-like way. Instead of shedding tears and unpacking her grief in therapy, as many of us have done, Augie takes pictures, avoids sharing the news with her kids, and grows closer to Johanssons Midge. Schwartzman tells Shondaland that her own experience of grief influenced her performance in the film.

Absolutely, [I channeled my encounters with grief into the role]. We all have different versions of grief, says Schwartzman. I still think there really is no wrong way to grieve. You don’t like to feel bad. If you don’t feel bad about something you should feel bad about, say after a loss or something, I think it’s worse to feel bad about not feel bad than just saying, I don’t feel anything right now. I think that’s kind of what grief is. That’s what Adrien Brodys’ character says, keep doing it. Don’t judge how good you feel. Whether you laugh or not, whether you cry or not, that’s how you’re supposed to feel [and] don’t judge him.

The need for connection is evident in many city ​​of asteroidss cast of quirky characters, including Maya Hawkes June Douglas and Rupert Friends Montana. In the play, June is an elementary school teacher who takes her class of students to the convention to learn about the solar system. Montana, on the other hand, is a rough cowboy who spends his time singing in an informal country and western band. The duo share awkward chemistry that culminates in a fun dance scene. Life imitated art last month when Hawke and Friend broke these dance moves on the red carpet at the premiere of city ​​of asteroids at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Yeah, shooting that scene was probably my favorite day on set, Hawke says of the dance sequence. It was very improvised. Rupert and I didn’t have rehearsals. There was no choreographer. Rupert had spent most of his time practicing lap steel [guitar], which was then cut short because he had to get up and dance halfway through. Then we did that a few times, and Wes adjusted our improvisation slightly to fit the setting better, and then we were done. It was fiery, free and awesome.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

city ​​of asteroids hits theaters nationwide on Friday, June 23.

