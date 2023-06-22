Entertainment
It’s hard to have a meaningful connection with people
Imagine millions of people knowing your name and hundreds more approaching you for photos, autographs, conversations and favors. All the while, very few people know about the most intimate version of you, that private voice behind the glitz and glamour. It’s a common experience for a select group of talented and famous individuals, including actress Scarlett Johansson and the character she plays in director Wes Anderson’s new film, city of asteroids.
In the film, Johansson stars as 1950s Hollywood actress Midge Campbell in a television play called city of asteroids. The play follows a group of people who have an otherworldly experience at a 1955 Junior Stargazer convention in a small desert town. In Anderson’s fashion, the film is a meta-narrative divided into three acts and two different worlds (the convention and the play), enhanced by Anderson’s vibrant set design and an ensemble cast (Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum star in the film).
Throughout the film, we see Midge as she navigates her Hollywood career and the acute loneliness that can often accompany that profession. In the play, it is a famous actress and a single mother who questions her parenting skills as she devotes herself to her acting profession. When assigned to accompany her daughter to the Junior Stargazer convention, Midge meets Jason Schwartzmans Augie Steenbeck, a war photographer who brings much-needed solace and connection to the isolated star.
I think when you find the character that my character is playing, Midge Campbell, I think she’s in the middle of her career. She is well-liked and respected, Johansson told Shondaland in a recent interview. She’s much admired, and she’s beautiful to watch, and she doesn’t mind being in the spotlight. She’s kind of comfortable there. But she finds this unexpected connection with Augie because they are in these extenuating circumstances where they now realize that everything will be changed forever because they are no longer alone in a larger sense. It’s a very deep moment.
She continues, I think this moment is actually allowing her to let him in or be open to the possibility that there might be something between them, it’s more than this moment in time. It’s difficult, I think, when you’re a celebrated and observed person; it’s hard to have a meaningful connection with people because you never know why someone might use you. But right now it feels like the real thing to him, maybe. It’s different. We don’t know what the ending is. We may never see each other again, but in this moment it feels real.
While Johanssons Midge struggles with loneliness, Schwartzmans Augie struggles with grief. In the play, Augie has just lost his wife and the mother of his children, and he experiences grief in an unorthodox, Anderson-like way. Instead of shedding tears and unpacking her grief in therapy, as many of us have done, Augie takes pictures, avoids sharing the news with her kids, and grows closer to Johanssons Midge. Schwartzman tells Shondaland that her own experience of grief influenced her performance in the film.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Absolutely, [I channeled my encounters with grief into the role]. We all have different versions of grief, says Schwartzman. I still think there really is no wrong way to grieve. You don’t like to feel bad. If you don’t feel bad about something you should feel bad about, say after a loss or something, I think it’s worse to feel bad about not feel bad than just saying, I don’t feel anything right now. I think that’s kind of what grief is. That’s what Adrien Brodys’ character says, keep doing it. Don’t judge how good you feel. Whether you laugh or not, whether you cry or not, that’s how you’re supposed to feel [and] don’t judge him.
The need for connection is evident in many city of asteroidss cast of quirky characters, including Maya Hawkes June Douglas and Rupert Friends Montana. In the play, June is an elementary school teacher who takes her class of students to the convention to learn about the solar system. Montana, on the other hand, is a rough cowboy who spends his time singing in an informal country and western band. The duo share awkward chemistry that culminates in a fun dance scene. Life imitated art last month when Hawke and Friend broke these dance moves on the red carpet at the premiere of city of asteroids at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Yeah, shooting that scene was probably my favorite day on set, Hawke says of the dance sequence. It was very improvised. Rupert and I didn’t have rehearsals. There was no choreographer. Rupert had spent most of his time practicing lap steel [guitar], which was then cut short because he had to get up and dance halfway through. Then we did that a few times, and Wes adjusted our improvisation slightly to fit the setting better, and then we were done. It was fiery, free and awesome.
These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.
city of asteroids hits theaters nationwide on Friday, June 23.
Mariel Turner is Senior Culture Editor at Shondaland. Follow her on Twitter at @mariel_turner.
Get Shondaland straight to your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TODAY
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shondaland.com/inspire/a44272889/scarlett-johansson-on-hollywood-fame-and-loneliness-in-asteroid-city-its-hard-to-have-meaningful-connection-with-people/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It’s hard to have a meaningful connection with people
- Wall Street drifts as central banks keep rising rate pressure on inflation – WATE 6 On Your Side
- The International Olympic Committee withdraws recognition from the International Boxing Federation Boxing News
- ‘Divine 9’ performance at the Juneteenth concert
- dr. Vanessa Kerry has been appointed as the WHO Director-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health
- Common diabetes drugs may prevent long-term COVID-19 in some people
- Names of civilians tried under the Army Law during Imrans’ tenure
- Kevin Costners ex Christine claims the actor spoke to the kids about the divorce via a brief zoom
- Cubs play cricket for the London Series
- The new address that shows how the Parisian fashion scene has evolved
- Google makes it easy for students to access Adobe Express on ChromeOS
- Missouri S&T – News & Events – Kummer Institute Report Honored in International ‘Circle of Excellence’ Competition