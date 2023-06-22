And just like that Season 2 premiere recap: Relationship location

Meanwhile, Seema actually forgoes her Met Ball ticket in order to meet her beau’s son, Zed (William Abadie). This step forward with Zed is important enough for her, apparently, to also agree to meet his ex-wife, Victoire (Rachel Kylian), who informs her that Zed still lives in her house.

He’s not the only love interest we find out who still has a problematic connection to a former spouse. On the West Coast, Miranda finds herself stranded in Malibu without a phone to call an Uber. Che sends Lyle (Oliver Hudson) to get Miranda, and whoops! Did Che ever mention that he was still legally married to this guy?

What might be the craziest thing about this story is that Miranda isn’t upset within minutes. Che ignores everything, and it only takes a few kisses for Miranda to forget everything. She’s the same woman who left a man at a comedy club in the original series when she found out her date was separated, but not divorced, from his wife.

Which brings me to an argument I made throughout Season 1 that most people disagreed with me on. But I stick with it: Much of who Miranda is now and what she does seems irrelevant because she’s never been hit so hard by love. Che is the basic shaker that none of her other partners, including ex-husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), ever was, which softened Miranda in a way that many of us don’t. never thought to see. Our self-sufficient queen had never worried before that she couldn’t manage on her own. But for the first time, she has something to lose. This shows.

Conversely, we discover that Nya may have clung to something she should have lost long ago. She overhears her husband, Andre Rashad (LeRoy McClain), writing songs in a hotel room with an ingenue wearing a hat, but he tells Nya he hasn’t cheated on her yet. If that doesn’t cause enough vomiting, he says Nya has one last shot to stop it by using a surrogate to have her baby.

Nya wastes absolutely no time exorcising him from their apartment.

And that’s not the only fast pack we see in these episodes.