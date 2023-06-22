Entertainment
And just like that Season 2 premiere recap: Relationship location
And just like that, everyone gets laid. We have casual sex on Thursdays. We have hot married sex. We have queer sex. We have things going so well, it’s time to meet the sex of your family.
From the jump, Season 2 of the sequel to Sex and the City And Just Like That, the first two episodes of which arrived Thursday on MAX, makes no secret of its boning. The racy montage that serves as its opening scene is clear on one thing: this won’t be another moody season. Season 1 bereaved Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), who was unexpectedly widowed in the series premiere, moves on from grieving sex, and she takes her now-expanded group of friends on what is happening. until being a more pleasant and playful season.
Unless, of course, Carrie has to say the word vagina, in which case all bets are off. More on that later.
Season 2 greets audiences with a more authentic ensemble cast. Core team Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) remain key players, but screen time is more evenly split between them and new friends: Che (Sara Ramirez), Seema, (Sarita Choudhury), Nya (Karen Pittman) and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker). The first two episodes set the stage for stronger storylines for all of these characters, as well as a deepening of the friendships between them.
Case in point: Carrie barely blinks when she calls Che for advice on her new situation, only to learn that her old friend Miranda is groping with a strap-on in the background. If these three have this level of comfort between them, there is closeness.
Carrie isn’t as interested in comments about her love life from her former Eves Charlotte and Miranda because she already knows what they will say. Che, however, is in a unique position to advise Carrie because they (Che is non-binary and uses plural pronouns) know Carrie’s new bedmate, who is also her podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).
If you were wondering if the producer Carrie kissed in the elevator at the very end of Season 1 might stick around, he did! At least he did it for three weeks, that is, it was said, how much time has passed since the series ended.
In episode 1, Carrie shone enough in Franklyn to sleep with him and watch cooking shows every Thursday after recording his podcast, but not enough to invite him to the Met Ball, (which is obviously the Met Gala in disguise for some reason), for which most are beaten like ping pong balls for the 45 minutes.
Carrie also isn’t sure she’s ready to move her romance with Franklyn to where the relationship is. He invites her to meet his friends on a Tuesday, and she accepts but immediately backs out, hence the call to Che. Che knows Franklyn but doesn’t know what’s going on in his man’s head, as Che says. Alas, Che is of little help.
Meanwhile, Seema actually forgoes her Met Ball ticket in order to meet her beau’s son, Zed (William Abadie). This step forward with Zed is important enough for her, apparently, to also agree to meet his ex-wife, Victoire (Rachel Kylian), who informs her that Zed still lives in her house.
He’s not the only love interest we find out who still has a problematic connection to a former spouse. On the West Coast, Miranda finds herself stranded in Malibu without a phone to call an Uber. Che sends Lyle (Oliver Hudson) to get Miranda, and whoops! Did Che ever mention that he was still legally married to this guy?
What might be the craziest thing about this story is that Miranda isn’t upset within minutes. Che ignores everything, and it only takes a few kisses for Miranda to forget everything. She’s the same woman who left a man at a comedy club in the original series when she found out her date was separated, but not divorced, from his wife.
Which brings me to an argument I made throughout Season 1 that most people disagreed with me on. But I stick with it: Much of who Miranda is now and what she does seems irrelevant because she’s never been hit so hard by love. Che is the basic shaker that none of her other partners, including ex-husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), ever was, which softened Miranda in a way that many of us don’t. never thought to see. Our self-sufficient queen had never worried before that she couldn’t manage on her own. But for the first time, she has something to lose. This shows.
Conversely, we discover that Nya may have clung to something she should have lost long ago. She overhears her husband, Andre Rashad (LeRoy McClain), writing songs in a hotel room with an ingenue wearing a hat, but he tells Nya he hasn’t cheated on her yet. If that doesn’t cause enough vomiting, he says Nya has one last shot to stop it by using a surrogate to have her baby.
Nya wastes absolutely no time exorcising him from their apartment.
And that’s not the only fast pack we see in these episodes.
Carrie is asked to read an ad for a vaginal wellness company, and she just can’t take it. She hates all the filthy language and just can’t bring herself to talk about the issues there. She insists on reworking the copy.
The clownery that ensues around this plot point cannot be overstated. First, a vaginal wellness product as a sponsor of her podcast is all about the brand. The idea that Carrie would be so thrown off by the couple is absurd.
Having her and Franklyn take on the job of rewriting the copy instead of just having some lackey on the marketing team request a less geriatric word for suppository is a colossal waste of time. This Carrie, you know, the sex writerhas to call multiple sources to ask what words they use for vagina and Franklyn finds it necessary to download Final freaking Draft to punch out a few lines of text that could have easily been edited on a napkin brings this whole sequence to a level of We don’t have seen buffoonery since Kim Cattralls Samantha graced us with Lawrence from my lips.
The most ridiculous thing the public is being asked to believe, however, is that Carries’ refusal to even read this copy aloud is the final straw that brings the entire podcast empire crashing down. That’s it. That one ad didn’t pan out and the whole business collapsed. The Sex and the City podcast is over, and with it, the Thursday night sessions with Franklyn are also over.
Maybe it’s for the best, though, for us as viewers. Carrie now has a blank slate, both personally and professionally. No job, no man, but plenty of financial stability and the freedom to do whatever she wants. It’s exciting to think about where it could take her with no chance of returning to the late Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Especially for the Aidan stan among us.
Things that still take up space in my brain:
-
I’m a little worried about Seema and her apparent willingness to go back to men who are so mean to her. It only took five text messages for Zed to convince her to give him another chance after he omittedly lied about his home life. And after a bad blowout at another salon, she returns to her emotionally abusive hairdresser with a bottle of tequila and a mea culpa. Talk to your therapist, Seema! There is a disturbing pattern here.
-
The occasional hot eight minutes aside, is trouble brewing for Lisa and her husband, Herbert (Chris Jackson)? Herbert seems to find his wife’s career ambitions embarrassing, which is likely to annoy him fairly quickly.
-
Season 2 seems to take special care to be inclusive on more than a superficial level. The first season introduced major characters of color to the franchise for the first time, but was heavily criticized for what critics saw as racial and queer symbolism. This season, it seems like at least some of the black character stories are being written with a little more awareness of the challenges unique to many black Americans. In one instance, Herbert and Lisa frantically fix their daughters’ hair in hopes of meeting the antiquated ideals of Herbert’s mother; in another, Herbert is ignored by successive cabs and is scolded by his mother for playing an angry black man stereotype. It remains to be seen how cautiously the series will approach these issues in future episodes, but the change so far signals at least an attempt to correct course after Season 1’s missteps.
-
Here I am, at the last point, finally talking about Charlotte. Again, her character is kind of an afterthought. Charlotte has fulfilled an important role over the years, representing a population of women who prioritize children and family over careers. But for me, this role has lost its usefulness. It’s been years since we’ve seen Charlotte consider the world outside of her immediate family; Unfortunately, the biggest conflict she faces in these first two episodes is whether or not she can pick up a child-sized Chanel dress. Let’s not forget that Charlotte was once a patroness in the art world. I keep waiting for that sleeping side of her to wake up.
