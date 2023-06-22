Weekend Entertainment | McCollum, the Doobies in the Valley





Summer has officially arrived, with a series of outdoor concerts ranging from modern country to classic rock, as well as the Ribs N Rock festival. Country music artist Parker McCollum is in Youngstown tonight for a 7.30pm concert at The Amp. McCollum took his lyrical songwriting style back to his home state of Texas and delivered it with Nashville polish. His new album, Never Enough, includes the singles Tails I Lose, Stoned and Handle On You. Tickets start at $28.50. Click on HERE. On Wednesday, June 28, The Doobie Brothers will bring their reunion tour to The Amp. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band deserves all the accolades. The current 50e The Anniversary Tour features the reunion of founders Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston, but unfortunately Johnston will not be at the Youngstown show. He is absent from this leg of the tour due to back surgery. It’s a shame, but the concert should still be fantastic. The Doobies have changed their lineup countless times over their long history, but the current tour includes the core of Simmons and Michael McDonald (who was originally brought in as a temporary replacement for Johnston in 1975 when he had health issues), plus longtime Doobie John McFee. on the guitar. Tickets start at $42.50 for the 8 p.m. concert. Click on HERE. The Ribs N Rock Festival kicks off today at DeBartolo Commons at the south end of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. As the name suggests, the event ($7; free until 3 p.m.) features incredible ribs, cooked on the spot, and a live rock night. The Clarks are the headliners tonight. Scott Blasey, vocalist and guitarist of the Pittsburgh-based band, recently spoke with The Business Journal; read the story HERE. Headlining the festival will be Friday Fuel (Shimmer, Hemorrhage in My Hands) and Saturday Gin Blossoms (Found Out About You, Hey Jealousy). Learn more about the festival HERE. Top of the photo: The Doobie Brothers will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater on Wednesday. (Photo by Clay Patrick McBride) Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

