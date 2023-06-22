Entertainment
Five reasons why Adipurush crashed at the box office | Bollywood
Adipurush is a case study in how a high-profile movie can open up to a slew of box offices around the world, but can groan the following week due to negative word-of-mouth. The announced budget of the film is approximately 700 crore. As he crossed 250 crore in India, the film’s downward trajectory, with fair collection 7 crore as of day 6, indicates that it may soon crash at the box office. (Also Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 6 Collection: Change in Dialogues to Control Prabhas Movie Freefall)
Om Raut’s epic adventure film, a rendition of Ramayana, starring Prabhas as Raghav (based on Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), has registered an impressive number advance bookings, but as the first momentum has waned, it is now witnessing a free fall at the box office.
Here are the possible reasons why Adipurush crashed at the box office:
Dialogs
From early reactions on Friday, viewers were both enraged and amused by the film’s dialogue, penned by National Film Award-winning lyricist Manoj Muntashir.
Commendable dialogues included lines like tere bua ke bageeche se and uski Lanka laga denge. But the one that caught everyone’s attention and anger was Bajrang (based on Hanuman) making a comeback in Tapori language, Kapda bhi tere baap ka, tel bhi tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki.
After dialogues like these received a lot of criticism, Manoj and the creators of Adipurush decided to revise the language in the controversial dialogues in order to respect public sentiment. The corrected dialogue surfaced during some screenings on Wednesday, with the word baap replaced with Lanka.
Visual effects
When Adipurush’s first teaser was released last year on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, it was widely criticized for its substandard visual effects. Om Raut pushed back the release date from the first week of January to mid-June in order to upgrade the visual effects.
But the end result is not much different from the first teaser. Adipurush is still criticized for its cartoonish visual effects, unlike the relatively avant-garde special effects of Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural film Brahmastra, released in September last year.
Poor cast of Prabhas
Many viewers and critics objected to the casting of Telugu superstar Prabhas as Raghav in Adipurush. While the actor was the face of SS Rajamouli’s historic Baahubali franchise, the lead role suited him as the story was set in southern India.
But the Ramayana is a different ball game. The loyalists claimed that Prabhas did not command the mixture of simplicity and reverence which, for example, an Arun Govil did in the Ramayan of Ramanand Sagar. Some like actor Mukesh Khanna even objected to Ram’s mustache, saying that Vishnu avatars like Ram and Krishna never had a mustache.
Too early since the reissue of the Ramayana
Some people on the internet are also saying that the timing may have worked against the film as the rerun of the Ramayana series was recently released to the public during the Covid-19 lockdown. Even though it was two years ago, people were still comparing to Ramanand Sagar’s version of Ramayan: The Legend of Prince Rama animation.
Setting expectations
A trade source explained the main reason for Adipurush’s failure at the box office, saying: This film was doomed from the start of its campaign a few years ago. When Saif Ali Khan said something controversial about Ravana, Om Raut and the makers overdrive in the opposite direction and claim responsibility to protect public sentiment. Right before the release, they even asked venue owners to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman! So people assumed they had astha (faith) and would not let them down. But right after the film came out and started getting criticism, the directors disavowed it. They claimed it as a mere interpretation of the Ramayana, whereas prior to release they claimed it was the definitive account of the epic. Now they change the dialogues, reduce the price of tickets for 150, but the fact is that they have already been rejected by the Indian people.
