Voyage on Titanic’s missing submarine in 2022 was ‘incredibly risky’, actor says

Key points Mexican actor Alan Estrada said his trip on the missing submersible was “incredibly risky”.

He traveled there in 2022.

He says he signed a complicated waiver.

Mexican actor and travel YouTuber Alan Estrada said his trip on the submersible that disappeared near the wreck of the Titanic was “extremely risky”.

Estrada traveled on OceanGate’s Titan submarine in 2022, but the mission was nearly cut short after the ship lost contact with its surface support vessel.

As the search for the Titan continues, past passengers on the submarine, shared their stories of being on board.

“As a participant in these expeditions, we were fully aware of the risks in which we were involved,” Estrada told Reuters.

“We signed a press release, several sheets, I don’t know how many, which explain each of the risks you run, including that of losing your life.

“We, those involved in these expeditions, know that this is an incredibly risky expedition. We know that we are not going to an amusement park.”

The YouTube video Estrada posted about his mission shows that at a depth of 1,000 meters, the submarine lost contact with the surface.

“What happened to us is that if you lose communication, there is a period of tolerance; if this communication is not recovered within this time, you must abort the mission.

“The time for tolerance has passed, and we were already aborting the mission; indeed, the first ballast was dropped, and just then we regained communication, and we did not lose it again, and that is why we were able to make the descent.”

He said he hoped and prayed the ship would be found.

“As long as there is oxygen they will be fine and basically waiting to be rescued. I hope they are on the surface because that will make things easier than if they are at the bottom of the sea. . »

Meanwhile, a man who was one of the missing submersible company’s first customers has said his dive at the Titanic wreck site was a ‘kamikaze operation’.

“You have to be a bit crazy to do this stuff,” said Arthur Loibl, a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany.

Mr Loibl said on Wednesday he got the idea to see the wreckage of the Titanic during a trip to the South Pole in 2016.

At the time, a Russian company was offering dives for $500,000.

After Washington state-based OceanGate announced its own operation a year later, it jumped at the chance of a 2019 dive that failed when the first submersible failed to survive tests. .

At the time, Mr Loibl paid US$162,000, but tickets would now cost US$250,000 ($368,000).

Two years later, he embarked on a successful trip, with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and two men from England.

“Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a sheet of metal for a floor,” Loibl said.

“You can’t stand, you can’t kneel.

“Everyone is sitting next to each other or on top of each other.

“You can’t be claustrophobic.”

During the two-and-a-half-hour descent and ascent, the lights were turned off to save power, he said, with the only illumination coming from a fluorescent lightstick.

The dive was repeatedly delayed to resolve a problem with the battery and balance weights.

In total, the trip took 10.5 hours.

The group was lucky and had a great view of the wreckage, Mr Loibl said, unlike visitors to other dives who could only see a debris field or, in some cases , Nothing at all.

Some customers lost non-refundable payments after bad weather made the descent impossible.

He described Mr Rush as a do-it-yourselfer who tried to make do with what was available to carry out the dives but in hindsight he said it was “a bit dodgy”.

“I was a little naive, looking back now,” Mr Loibl said.