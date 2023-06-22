How ‘Encanto: Live at the Hollywood Bowl’ Came Together in 72 Hours





Turning Disney’s award-winning animated feature “Encanto” into a live Hollywood Bowl experience in front of an audience of 17,000 was no small feat, with factors including the pandemic, limited venue access and unexpected weather conditions while in game. But the production team, cast, and crew pulled it off in less than 72 hours, delivering a Broadway-quality experience. Unlike a Broadway show, the original voice cast, dozens of dancers, and the production crew didn’t have the luxury of rehearsing at the Bowl. Gabe Turner, executive producer of the event, said, “We were only able to access the Bowl for four days before welcoming our dancers, orchestra and actors to the space.” “That meant we really only had 72 hours where we had everyone in one place, rehearsing and going through numbers before we had to open the doors,” producer Sally Wood said. The idea of ​​converting the film into a live experience began four months earlier, with teams across London and Los Angeles, with Fulwell 73 in the lead, using Zoom to conceptualize the process. Communication was essential for the production to successfully deliver the newly conceived screen-to-stage spectacle in time for a live audience. “Each piece of information was vital to get on to the next person,” Wood said. “If the dimensions of the set changed, the projection team needed to know about the changes, the director and the film crew needed to know their shot list and camera locations, and the choreographer and actors needed to know. where to get out of the scene.” The rehearsal process hit a minor hurdle when LA experienced inclement weather and a torrential downpour, which forced rehearsals back indoors, hampering real time on the Bowl stage. “We didn’t have the luxury of weeks of on-stage technical rehearsals that you expect from a Broadway show,” Turner said. Choreographer Jamal Sims, who worked on the animated feature’s dance steps, began conceptualizing his steps live on Zoom with the production team, before using 50 Los Angeles-area dancers. With bad weather, Sims worked with the dancers and chose a soundstage instead. The original voice cast included Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Adassa (Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), and Olga Merediz (Abuela ), all reunited for the special, working with The Sims to bring numbers like “We’re Not Talking About Bruno” and “Casa Madrigal” to life. Turner says the team’s first time on stage at the Bowl marked a special occasion. “It was the first time they got together because the animated feature was released during the pandemic and the voice recordings were done over Zoom,” she said. “Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl” is streaming on Disney+

