Girls Inc. of Orange Countys Smart Ups helps girls get organized in a safe space

Celeste Nunez-Jurado is only in her third year but she is already a budding entrepreneur.

I really love business and everything to do with it, Nunez-Jurado said. I have a podcast that’s all about business.

Her interest in business makes her an ideal candidate for Girls Inc. of Orange Countys Smart Ups, a program designed for future CEOs.

Jazlyn Ramirez, 9, concentrates on writing her proposal for an elevator pitch during a summer program with Girls Inc. called Smart Ups. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer)

It’s a program that teaches girls about entrepreneurship, and we take the approach of teaching them leadership first and understanding that entrepreneurship is just a way to choose a career,” said Lucy Santana, executive director of Girls Inc. of Orange County. We want them to think about jobs early on and become empowered young women.

Girls Inc. of Orange Countys is on a mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold. The organization does this by providing research-based programs for girls ages 5-18, including SmartUps.

SmartUps is a four-week summer program that teaches girls in grades three through six how to create a business plan. The girls learn introductory and advanced business principles, take field trips to local businesses, hear from guest speakers, and possibly participate in a business showcase and presentation event similar to Shark Tank. The girls pitch their businesses to investors, vying for capital to start their business.

Celeste Nunez-Jurado, 11, left, chats with Yurianna Mendez, 7, at Smart Ups, presented by Girls Inc. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer)

Nunez-Jurado was among 45 business-savvy girls who gathered in small groups at Santa Ana College on Tuesday to prepare for their upcoming presentations on June 29. On this day, the group learns what makes a good elevator pitch. Nunez-Jurado and Ava Tang, a sixth-grader who has been in the SmartUps program for three years, are working together on a pet food concept.

We have a company called Puppy Proteins and we try to help puppies and dogs in general, so when they want to eat human food, they can, Nunez-Jurado said, but it’s healthy for them, and that is not like real human food, that way they can have that experience and they can eat what their human eats and they can all feel good.

10-year-old Valentina Jimenez delivers her elevator pitch during a summer program with Girls Inc. called Smart Ups. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer)

The girls build a website, design a logo and work on a prototype, but Ava points out that they’re not just learning how to start a business.

We also learn leadership, Tang said. But it’s not just that; it’s about being kind, having fun, and listening to other people’s ideas.

Ava Tang raises her hand during a sales pitch lesson at Smart Ups, hosted by Girls Inc. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer)

I think it’s also a program that really teaches self-confidence, Santana said.

The other girls’ business ideas range from restaurant concepts to therapy. A girl draws a complete milkshake with a whipped top and a cherry in her notebook. Another group of girls are talking enthusiastically around their desks. Connecting with other like-minded girls is something Tang has missed on her other Smart Ups summers during the pandemic.

It was during COVID in previous years and we couldn’t really connect with other girls, Tang said. But it was still fun.

Lydia Benjamin, right, senior media coordinator at Girls Inc., works with 8-year-old Mila Oshae on Tuesday, June 20. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer)

The environment is energetic and comfortable, leaving no one behind. Nunez-Jurado and Tang offer words of encouragement and compliment each other on their contributions to the conversation.

They find themselves in a space where, as girls, as women, they can support each other, Santana said.

It’s a space that feels safe for girls, and they recognize that.

You are with girls, you are of the same sex and you feel comfortable, said Tang. I feel like with boys, you feel like you’re going to be a little intimidated. But with girls, you know you have to help a girl.

I definitely agree with Ava, Nunez-Jurado said. With Girls, you can really connect with each other.

Girl boss is a term often heard in entrepreneurship, and while it evokes feelings of empowerment, the gender in the phrase sets women apart in the business world. Why not just boss? Smart Ups challenges these messages in its own way, Santana said, by molding young girls who may be negatively rated as bossy into leaders.

Rather than shutting them down, it’s about redirecting them, Santana said. It’s always an opportunity to learn.

Yurianna Mendez, 7, works to flesh out her elevator pitch. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer)

The program also takes the girls outside of the classroom into local businesses large and small, such as a visit to the BJ Company offices in Santa Ana and a restaurant in downtown Santa Ana, La Perla .

Above all, Santana said, she wants the girls to start thinking about what their career path might be in the future.

If a girl has never had a conversation with a family member about her aspirations, this is an opportunity for her to start asking herself: What kind of career do I want? What jobs can I pursue? said Santana.

For now, the girls are focused on their upcoming presentations. Speaking from experience, Ava said she felt great, but admits the presentation part can be daunting.

Priya Pai, 8, smiles after giving her elevator pitch to Santa Ana. (Scott Smeltzer / staff photographer)

I feel pretty good because it’s my fourth year, Tang said. But it’s nerve-wracking because it’s a different business with different people.

Tang said their website and logo are ready to go, but they are still developing the Puppy Proteins prototype. Still, she’s confident the team will be ready for the June 29 trade showcase.

Thank goodness it’s not this Thursday, Tang told Nunez-Jurado.

That would be a lot, agrees Nunez-Jurado. I feel like we still have a lot to do, but I’m really confident that we can do it.