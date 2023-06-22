Bollywood roundup: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and more…





Mumbai– Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda who is known for movies like ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Rang Rasiya’, ‘Sarbjit’ and many more has wrapped filming for his upcoming movie ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda who is known for movies like ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Rang Rasiya’, ‘Sarbjit’ and many more has wrapped filming for his upcoming movie ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a video at the film’s conclusion. The video consists of several moments from the production of the film. Alongside the video, the actor wrote, “This is a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I’ve been to death and back for this movie, but that’s a topic for another day. For now, a huge heartfelt thank you to my crew, cast and crew, for rallying day and night behind me through thick and thin and making this happen (sic). “Finally now I can eat properly, so I’m looking forward to a delicious meal. By the way, there are a lot of misconceptions about what I ate and what I didn’t eat during this long shooting period and I will clarify this VERY SOON. Vande Mataram! #ShootWrap #Gratitude,” he added. Earlier, the film’s first look generated a lot of buzz due to historical inaccuracies as pointed out by Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji’s great-nephew Subhash Chandra Bose, who said Netaji was not inspired by Savarkar because they belonged to opposite ideologies. . “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” marks Randeep’s directorial debut.

Nawazuddin mentions Hrithik in the promo for Kangana’s production “Tiku Weds Sheru” Mumbai– It came as a surprise when actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned actor Hrithik Roshan’s name while promoting “Tiku Weds Sheru” produced by Kangana Ranaut. For the uninitiated, Kangana and Hrithik were at loggerheads after the actress claimed she once had an affair with him. She even called him a “dumb ex” in an interview. Now on Instagram, Nawazuddin has shared a promo for the upcoming movie. In the clip, he is seen sitting on a sofa and introducing himself. He said, “Hello Doston, my name is Sheru and log mujhe pyaar se Sheru hi bulate hain. Leading Bollywood main kaam karta hun. Chhoti Moti filmo ka bada producer hun. Nawazuddin then starts showing pictures of him with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Adding to this, he says, “Hrithik gaya hua tha isliye nahi hai.” The actor then gives a spin to his popular line of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2’ by talking about his preferences for a suitable girl for marriage. “Main aisi ladki hund raha hu jo mera dhyaan rakhe lekin mujhse zyada mere bhai ka, baap ka, dada ka sabka rakhe.” Hilariously, he says he has no bad habits and then asks for the biographical data of the girls who want to marry him. Captioning the clip, he wrote, “Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable single ease hi thodi na kehta hai! Dekhiye inki roller coaster love journey, jald hi. “Tiku Weds Sheru” also features Avneet Kaur. It will be released on Prime Video on June 23 (Friday). ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawaz’s ex-wife Aaliya says ‘divorce nahin hota to yahaan nahin ati’ Mumbai– Aaliya, the ex-wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, shared that if she hadn’t been divorced, she wouldn’t have come for the OTT show, hosted by Salman Khan. In the recent episode, Aaliya was overheard telling her roommate about her kids. She said, “My young son is like me. He keeps everything inside him. Even if he misses me, he won’t tell anyone. I am also like that. I don’t share with anyone. He gets sick thinking about the problems too and gets sick. In an emotional state, Aaliya said, “If I hadn’t been divorced, I wouldn’t have come here. But it’s very important in life to finish the job. Previously on the show, Aaliya was seen talking about how she fell in love with Nawazuddin. Aaliya said that she knew Nawazuddin’s brother who was her assistant then. She was staying somewhere as a paying guest and that’s when the actor’s brother asked her to stay with them until she found a new place. “I saw her pictures first and I liked her eyes. Her eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. It was our journey,” a- she declared. “Bigg Boss OTT 2”: Maniesh Paul joins Salman Khan for the first “Weekend Ka Vaar” Mumbai– Actor-host Maniesh Paul is ready to be seen on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ as he will join superstar Salman Khan for the first episode ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. Actor-host Maniesh Paul is ready to be seen on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ as he will join superstar Salman Khan for the first episode ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. It remains to be seen if Maniesh Paul will make an appearance on the show or if he will join as a special guest to toast the contestants during the episode “Weekend Ka Waar”. Four contestants were nominated for expulsion during the show’s first week. Names include Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev whose exit door will be shown. Maniesh is currently seen in the digital version “Rafuchakkar”, released on June 15. “Rafuchakkar” tells the story of a con man named Prince played by Maniesh Paul. He is accused of committing bizarre frauds involving everything from diet cookies to low-cost planes. Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, “Rafuchakkar” also stars Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh and Aksha Pardasany. ‘Rafuchakkar’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 are streaming on Jio Cinema. (IANS)

