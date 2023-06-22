Entertainment
Entertainment Under the Stars – Orange County Register
The summer fun begins and that means the Pearson Park Summer Nights Under the Stars series has arrived.
Shows are held at the Pearson Park Amphitheater and are $3 per person, with kids 8 and under and military and Anaheim veterans free (plus three guests for veterans).
June 23: Hikaro Taiko and Ling’s Dance Academy, celebrating Asian American culture;
July 7: Mark Wood and The Parrothead Band, a tribute to Jimmy Buffet
July 14: Polynesia
There are also upcoming free shows:
July 21: Performance by the Anaheim Ballet
July 28: free performance of Baile y Canto Under the Stars
The shows continue in August! Learn more and buy or reserve tickets at anaheim.net.
Assistance League installs new officers
Congratulations to the new Anaheim Assistance League Board of Directors. President Reon Boydstun-Howard is ready to serve with new officers.
Upcoming Relief League events include the Creative Identity Summer Concert and Shop, which will open at 5:30 p.m. on June 24 at Anaheim’s First Christian Church. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 30, it’s The World of Wine dinner-conference. The event includes a three course lunch with wine pairings, education and entertainment. Guests must register by July 18.
For more information, contact Hilary at [email protected]
Music at the Muzeo
The Muzeo museum and cultural center presents its first series of summer concerts, with the intention of becoming an annual thing.
There will be free outdoor performances featuring blues/roots, surf rock and western swing artists in a home environment.
Performances are scheduled in the courtyard of the Muzeo and the first concerts feature Kid Ramos on June 30, Deke Dickerson on July 28 and Sean Oliu on August 25.
All concerts are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnics to the show. A free craft kiosk will be offered to children.
For more information, sponsorship opportunities and other programs, visit muzeo.org.
Run with the Anaheim Community Foundation
The Community Foundation of Anaheim has been selected as the participating charity for the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend Return, Jan. 11-14, and registration is now open for the various races.
Charity Race entries are available for the 5K on January 12, 10K on January 13, Half Marathon on January 14, and Dumbo Double Dare on January 13 and 14.
By joining Team Helping Hands, you’ll help support grants to local nonprofit organizations that provide lifesaving services in the areas of mental health, food insecurity, water security, literacy, emergency shelter, college readiness and more.
For race and registration details, go to anaheimcf.org or call 714-765-4419.
Follow the summer reading
The Anaheim Public Library will once again host its summer reading program to encourage children to maintain their reading skills during the long school holidays and adults can have fun too.
Starting May 30, there will be a variety of programs at local Anaheim Library branches, including magic shows, special story times and more. Participants can track reading progress, earn badges, play games and win prizes, through August 6.
For more information, visit Anaheim.net
Caregiver support
Alzheimer’s Orange County is offering new monthly group support for caregivers.
The monthly group offers problem-solving resources, educational information and emotional support for caregivers of people with dementia and memory loss.
The group will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Anaheim Central Library. For more information, contact Kristen at 714-904-6725. Visit the website at alxOC.org for a list of support groups and classes if this timeframe doesn’t fit your needs.
Opportunity to exhibit your art
The Central Gallery located in the downtown community center, 250 E. Center St., provides opportunities for local artists to exhibit.
The center is open to the community from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
There is an online application for the Gallery of Fine Arts that can be completed and submitted to anaheim.net/205/Center-Gallery for review for rotating display. All mediums are welcome and group shows are acceptable.
For more information, contact Robert Zavala, Program Specialist at [email protected].
Anaheim High School Alumni Breakfasts
The Anaheim All Class Alumni Breakfast welcomes all class alumni to monthly breakfasts held the first Saturday of each month at Mr D’s, 126 E. Yorba Linda, Placentia.
The next breakfast is February 4th. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. Be sure to RSVP to Geri McGuff at [email protected].
Andrea Manes shares Anaheim community events and news with neighbors. If you have an event to share, contact her at [email protected] or 714-815-3885.
