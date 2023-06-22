When Sanjay Dutt asked Aishwarya Rai to stay away from Bollywood; know the details





Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is one of the most beloved actors. It’s not just the public; Sanju is also dearer to many of his industry colleagues. Despite several controversies and allegations, Sanju has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his powerful performances in numerous films throughout his 40+ year career. The KGF actor shares a good bond with several actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and many more. Baba is also very popular for his friendly approach towards the public. However, did you know that Sanju once asked Aishwarya Rai not to enter Bollywood? Yes, the ‘Khalnayak’ asked Aish not to pursue a career in Bollywood and stick to her modeling only. He advised the Devdas actress because he felt she was a beautiful, innocent girl and that the glamorous world would rob her of all her charm. Without a doubt, Aishwarya is one of the most beautiful women in the world. With her enchanting beauty and stellar performances, she cemented her place in the industry. With successful innings in Bollywood, Aish has also left his mark in the Southern film industry and is one of the most influential celebrities in the country. However, before making her acting debut in 1997, Aish won the Miss World pageant and was actively working as a model. That’s when Sanju came across a magazine with Aish on the cover. An old video of Sanjay Dutt is making the rounds on social media in which he admits to being stunned by Aish’s beauty. Later, he inquired about Aish and after learning about it, he became very protective of her. In the video, Sanju can be heard saying, “When you enter this glamor industry, it starts to change you, to mature you; that innocence is lost. That beautiful side that she has on her face right now will disappear. Because she has to deal with the world of cinema, and it’s not easy to do.” Moreover, calling the glamorous world extremely competitive, Baba added, “It’s competitive. It’s like, ‘Man, I have to look better than that, I have to be there.’ You know you’re going up two steps, and there’ll be about 500 people taking you down five steps, and you get hard, and those good qualities are gone. Later, Sanju asked Aish not to pursue a career in Bollywood. Even, Aish agreed with Sanju’s statement.

However, she made a foray into Bollywood and has come a long way. With her enchanting beauty, Aish still reigns over the hearts of moviegoers across the country.



