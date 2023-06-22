Entertainment
Mexico’s Gold Cup hopes now rest with Jimmy “El Actor” Lozano
It is appropriate that the last Mexican football telenovela– as a drama is supposed to be solved by a trainer who is sometimes called “El Actor”.
Born of artistic parents (hence his nickname), Jaime Lozano did not seek the same star as his mother and father. Instead, football has appealed to a playing and coaching career, but after a recent crisis erupted away from Mexico’s men’s national team, the coach who often simply goes by ” Jimmy” now finds himself as an unexpected leader.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)
– Gold Cup schedule, results, bracket
His new flagship role: reviving the national team as interim manager of the Concacaf Gold Cup.
After a frustrating third-place finish in the Concacaf Nations League last week, which included a dismal 3-0 loss to arch-rivals USA in the semi-finals, Mexico let Diego Cocca drop as coach on Monday after just a few minutes. months at the head. Struggling to find a solution before the start of the Gold Cup this weekend, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has appointed Lozano as interim for the tournament.
Desperate for success after a disheartening 2022 World Cup and only one title in all competitions since 2016, Mexico will now place all their hopes on the shoulders of their 44-year-old hire. Will the script work for The threeor will it turn out to be another major box office flop?
How Mexico Got Here
Before we discuss Lozano and the Gold Cup, let’s assess the prequel first.
In recent years, progress in Mexican football has stagnated on many levels. The senior men’s team, which stumbled in the Qatar 2022 group stage, failed to clinch a title in the last two Nations League and the previous edition of the Gold Cup. As for the men’s youth, the U20 team failed to qualify for the 2023 U20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. As for the senior women’s national team, they failed to qualify. qualify for the next Women’s World Cup and the Olympics next year.
A long list of personnel changes at the FMF has followed since last summer and in February Cocca was chosen as the new coach of the senior men’s team. Characterized by his cautious style of play which prioritized results by all means, there were immediate doubts about the Argentine manager, who was not using the most appealing methods of playing football.
Unconvincing performances and narrow results emerged, as did new bosses for Cocca with more FMF personnel changes this spring, leading to scrutiny of his 2W-3D-0L record ahead of the League knockout round Nations this month. Although his team beat Panama 1-0 in the match for third place last Sunday, the miserable 3-0 loss to the United States in the previous semi-final was enough to solidify their fate. On Monday, the new commissioner of the FMF, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, made it official.
“This phase has been marred by the disorder in decision-making, by the lack of process, rigor and transparency in appointments, and by a perfect storm in the bad habits that we have dragged on for so many years,” said Rodriguez said.
“The natural thing to do would be to wait for the end of the Gold Cup, but today we have no time to lose. I therefore inform you that I have taken the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martin Cocca and the members of his coaching staff.”
Cocca, surrounded by media after his flight back to Mexico City, seemed puzzled by the decision.
“I did everything I could and they wouldn’t let me continue,” the coach said as he walked through the airport.
Who is Lozano and what can we expect from him
With Cocca out of place, is Lozano now the mild-mannered but youthful hero who The three need? A former left-back who represented the Mexican national team and a handful of Liga MX clubs, Lozano rose quickly from manager and academy assistant to eventually coaching Querétaro in 2017.
A chance with the Mexico national youth team then came in 2018 when his star would truly rise. Lozano and The threeTokyo’s youth teams would finish third at the 2019 Pan American Games, as winners of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying title, and later as Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists. clubs with Queretaro and later with Necaxa in 2022, the promising coach is widely regarded as one of the most promising managers in Mexican football.
That, coupled with his experience with many former junior national team players who are now senior players, is what led to his appointment.
“Thank you for agreeing to lead the team from now until the end of this [Gold Cup] tournament, the players know and like you, Jaime,” Rodriguez said on Monday. “Thank you, Jimmy, to you and your team for coming out to support Mexico in the midst of this crisis.”
Of the 23 players included in the Gold Cup roster, which dropped Alexis Vega to injury and replaced him with Roberto Alvarado on Tuesday, Lozano has thrived at the 2020 Olympics with a strong core of 10 current call-ups: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Luis Romo, Carlos Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova, Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna and Alvarado. In fact, that number would be 11 without Vega’s injury.
Assuming he follows the game plan seen at Tokyo 2020, we’ll see a 4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3 formation that focuses on a counter-pressing style. Instead of winning by any means like Cocca, Lozano will want to be more on the front foot and take charge of the opposing side of the pitch. Set pieces will be key, as will a willingness to let his central midfielders roam from their positions.
In attack, he tends to give freedom to his wingers to seek out and tackle 1-on-1 situations. traveling midfielders. Defensively, he’ll likely ask his wingers to help him regain possession and sit down when needed. According to the opponent, their full-backs also tend to be more reserved, in order to compensate for the creativity left to midfielders and wingers.
But that’s all in theory based on what he’s done in the past at national youth team level.
On paper, Mexico should be at least more fun to watch than the more conservative setup under Cocca, but whether or not that immediately works is another conversation.
Can Mexico earn Gold Cup glory?
This is of course the big question.
Regardless of the fact that Lozano has only four days to prepare before Sunday’s opener against Honduras in Houston, the bare minimum for Mexico will be winning the Gold Cup. Although it will not be easy for a The three side that have retired from their former status as the region’s giants, the national team setup will have no excuse when you consider that other title contenders such as Canada and the United States are sending heavy “B” teams in MLS at the tournament.
Even though the roster isn’t in shape – and missing some key injured players like Jesus “Tecatito” Corona and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (no relation) – man for man, Mexico should be the top team in the Gold Cup.
Should is important to emphasize. Lozano has the know-how and the team to get the job done, but the obvious factor of limited time to prepare is one that cannot be ignored.
Going forward, the group stage should be an interesting gut check to see where exactly the team is at. After playing in Honduras this weekend, The three will next face Haiti on June 30 before closing out the group stage against tournament guest Qatar on July 2.
More than likely, Mexico should qualify for the knockout round, where they will have the opportunity to regain respect in the region and a title, but after some of the problems encountered in the Nations League, there is a chance that last week was just the start of a very long summer.
Whatever happens will create an intriguing ftbol cinema.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/37893415/mexico-gold-cup-hopes-jimmy-el-actor-lozano
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Xi Jinping a dictator? Joe Biden’s unrestrained response | world news
- Mexico’s Gold Cup hopes now rest with Jimmy “El Actor” Lozano
- Table Tennis Takes Minutes To Learn And A Lifetime To Master, According To Des Moines Top Player
- Asian stocks mixed after Fed comments on inflation
- Inflection debuts its own foundational AI model to rival Google and OpenAI LLM
- WHO outlines 40 research priorities on antibiotic resistance
- Imran Khan’s chances of regaining power dwindle: Financial Times
- PM Modi offers Biden Yeats the top ten Upanishads: What are the Upanishads? Why was Yeats interested in them?
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The President signs a presidential decree on the modifications of the joint leave for the ASN
- When Sanjay Dutt asked Aishwarya Rai to stay away from Bollywood; know the details
- I bought a $3,000 wedding dress at a thrift store for $20
- Battersea Power Station New Store, Apple Battersea’s New Modular Design Approach