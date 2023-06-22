Mexico’s Gold Cup hopes now rest with Jimmy “El Actor” Lozano

It is appropriate that the last Mexican football telenovela– as a drama is supposed to be solved by a trainer who is sometimes called “El Actor”.

Born of artistic parents (hence his nickname), Jaime Lozano did not seek the same star as his mother and father. Instead, football has appealed to a playing and coaching career, but after a recent crisis erupted away from Mexico’s men’s national team, the coach who often simply goes by ” Jimmy” now finds himself as an unexpected leader.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

– Gold Cup schedule, results, bracket

His new flagship role: reviving the national team as interim manager of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

After a frustrating third-place finish in the Concacaf Nations League last week, which included a dismal 3-0 loss to arch-rivals USA in the semi-finals, Mexico let Diego Cocca drop as coach on Monday after just a few minutes. months at the head. Struggling to find a solution before the start of the Gold Cup this weekend, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has appointed Lozano as interim for the tournament.

Desperate for success after a disheartening 2022 World Cup and only one title in all competitions since 2016, Mexico will now place all their hopes on the shoulders of their 44-year-old hire. Will the script work for The threeor will it turn out to be another major box office flop?

Jimmy Lozano will now be in charge of Mexico after the disastrous fate of Diego Cocca. Masashi Hara – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

How Mexico Got Here

Before we discuss Lozano and the Gold Cup, let’s assess the prequel first.

In recent years, progress in Mexican football has stagnated on many levels. The senior men’s team, which stumbled in the Qatar 2022 group stage, failed to clinch a title in the last two Nations League and the previous edition of the Gold Cup. As for the men’s youth, the U20 team failed to qualify for the 2023 U20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. As for the senior women’s national team, they failed to qualify. qualify for the next Women’s World Cup and the Olympics next year.

A long list of personnel changes at the FMF has followed since last summer and in February Cocca was chosen as the new coach of the senior men’s team. Characterized by his cautious style of play which prioritized results by all means, there were immediate doubts about the Argentine manager, who was not using the most appealing methods of playing football.

Unconvincing performances and narrow results emerged, as did new bosses for Cocca with more FMF personnel changes this spring, leading to scrutiny of his 2W-3D-0L record ahead of the League knockout round Nations this month. Although his team beat Panama 1-0 in the match for third place last Sunday, the miserable 3-0 loss to the United States in the previous semi-final was enough to solidify their fate. On Monday, the new commissioner of the FMF, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, made it official.

“This phase has been marred by the disorder in decision-making, by the lack of process, rigor and transparency in appointments, and by a perfect storm in the bad habits that we have dragged on for so many years,” said Rodriguez said.

“The natural thing to do would be to wait for the end of the Gold Cup, but today we have no time to lose. I therefore inform you that I have taken the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martin Cocca and the members of his coaching staff.”

Diego Cocca’s tenure as Mexico manager has been brief and eventful. Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Cocca, surrounded by media after his flight back to Mexico City, seemed puzzled by the decision.

“I did everything I could and they wouldn’t let me continue,” the coach said as he walked through the airport.

Who is Lozano and what can we expect from him

With Cocca out of place, is Lozano now the mild-mannered but youthful hero who The three need? A former left-back who represented the Mexican national team and a handful of Liga MX clubs, Lozano rose quickly from manager and academy assistant to eventually coaching Querétaro in 2017.

A chance with the Mexico national youth team then came in 2018 when his star would truly rise. Lozano and The threeTokyo’s youth teams would finish third at the 2019 Pan American Games, as winners of the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying title, and later as Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists. clubs with Queretaro and later with Necaxa in 2022, the promising coach is widely regarded as one of the most promising managers in Mexican football.

Editor’s Choice 2 Related

That, coupled with his experience with many former junior national team players who are now senior players, is what led to his appointment.

“Thank you for agreeing to lead the team from now until the end of this [Gold Cup] tournament, the players know and like you, Jaime,” Rodriguez said on Monday. “Thank you, Jimmy, to you and your team for coming out to support Mexico in the midst of this crisis.”

Of the 23 players included in the Gold Cup roster, which dropped Alexis Vega to injury and replaced him with Roberto Alvarado on Tuesday, Lozano has thrived at the 2020 Olympics with a strong core of 10 current call-ups: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Luis Romo, Carlos Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova, Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna and Alvarado. In fact, that number would be 11 without Vega’s injury.

Assuming he follows the game plan seen at Tokyo 2020, we’ll see a 4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3 formation that focuses on a counter-pressing style. Instead of winning by any means like Cocca, Lozano will want to be more on the front foot and take charge of the opposing side of the pitch. Set pieces will be key, as will a willingness to let his central midfielders roam from their positions.

In attack, he tends to give freedom to his wingers to seek out and tackle 1-on-1 situations. traveling midfielders. Defensively, he’ll likely ask his wingers to help him regain possession and sit down when needed. According to the opponent, their full-backs also tend to be more reserved, in order to compensate for the creativity left to midfielders and wingers.

But that’s all in theory based on what he’s done in the past at national youth team level.

On paper, Mexico should be at least more fun to watch than the more conservative setup under Cocca, but whether or not that immediately works is another conversation.

Can Mexico earn Gold Cup glory?

This is of course the big question.

Regardless of the fact that Lozano has only four days to prepare before Sunday’s opener against Honduras in Houston, the bare minimum for Mexico will be winning the Gold Cup. Although it will not be easy for a The three side that have retired from their former status as the region’s giants, the national team setup will have no excuse when you consider that other title contenders such as Canada and the United States are sending heavy “B” teams in MLS at the tournament.

Even though the roster isn’t in shape – and missing some key injured players like Jesus “Tecatito” Corona and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (no relation) – man for man, Mexico should be the top team in the Gold Cup.

Should is important to emphasize. Lozano has the know-how and the team to get the job done, but the obvious factor of limited time to prepare is one that cannot be ignored.

Going forward, the group stage should be an interesting gut check to see where exactly the team is at. After playing in Honduras this weekend, The three will next face Haiti on June 30 before closing out the group stage against tournament guest Qatar on July 2.

More than likely, Mexico should qualify for the knockout round, where they will have the opportunity to regain respect in the region and a title, but after some of the problems encountered in the Nations League, there is a chance that last week was just the start of a very long summer.

Whatever happens will create an intriguing ftbol cinema.