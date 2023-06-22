Heart of America Tractor Cruise scheduled for this weekend | Entertainment
MARYVILLE, Mo. Each year, the Heart of America Tractor Cruise raises money for a number of youth and special needs charities, including Special Olympics and camps for youth struggling with dystrophy muscle and autism and this year is no different with the event scheduled for Friday June 23rd and Saturday June 24th.
In years past, the non-profit organization has raised over $10,000 on the ride for these charities.
Last year’s cruise saw 94 licensed tractors depart from the Nodaway County Community Building, just west of Maryville.
This year’s event begins with Friday night registration and dinner hosted by the Nodaway County Cattlemens Association and the Community Building Club.
A complimentary donation breakfast will be served by the Maryville Pride Lions from 6 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. A driver’s meeting will take place at 8:00 a.m. and the cruise will follow at 8:30 a.m.
The cruise will head east on State Highway 46 to turn north on Country Club Road. Then there will be an east turn on 16th Street to a north turn on Business Highway 71 to State Route CC which will go to State Highway 148.
Tractors will continue north to Hopkins where a short break will offer cookies and water. The cruise will continue east on State Highway 246 to Sheridan where it will stop for lunch at the Sheridan Community Building.
To attend the Old Defiance Days and Rodeo, which will take place during the cruise, the cost is $10.
After lunch, the cruise continues east on Highway 246 to Highway 46, then turn south to Parnell.
At Parnell, the cruise will turn west on State Route NN to State Route E. The tractors will continue on Route NN to Route EE, where the motorcade will turn south. A short break will be taken before turning onto US Highway 136 westbound to where Missouri Highway 46 goes west through Maryville to turn onto Hawk Road and the airport.
Dinner will be served by the Nodaway County Cattlemens Association that evening.
