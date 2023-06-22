Family of late actor Julian Sands speak out after search resumes

Julian Sands’ family have spoken out for the first time in months after the actor disappeared while hiking in January.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who worked tirelessly to find Julian,” read a statement posted by the family on Twitter.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer.”

Sands’ brother previously revealed he had already bid farewell to the actor.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that he’s gone and for me that’s how I handled the situation,” Nick Sands told the BBC in late January. “We’re all still hoping I guess, but I know he’s gone on my mind and because of that I’ve already said goodbye.”

Sands was first reported missing Jan. 13 after failing to return from a hike on Mount Baldy in California. Police resumed the search for Sands on June 17.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search Saturday involving more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, according to a statement released by authorities.

Sands has not been located and police noted that parts of the mountain “remain inaccessible due to the extreme alpine conditions”. Some of the areas include ravines that have over 10 feet of snow despite warmer weather.

“Mr. Sands’ missing person’s case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity,” a statement from the sheriff’s department said. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department clarified to Fox News Digital that the search remains a rescue mission and has not progressed to recovery.

Towards the end of February and into March, a series of powerful storms hit the San Bernardino Mountains. Just before landfall, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the region.

By the end of the rare weather event, mountain communities were blanketed in nearly 10 feet of snow. Roads were closed, residents went without power for days and sheriffs reported 13 deaths under investigation, but ruled only one person died as a “direct correlation to the weather”.

Sands is known for his roles in ‘The Killing Fields’, ‘A Room With A View’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and ‘Warlock’.

He also appeared in “Ocean 13”, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “Arachnophobia”, “Boxing Helena” and “Medallion”.

The British actor has two daughters with his wife Evgenia Citkowitz. He also has a son from a previous marriage.

Sands’ friend Kevin Ryan, in an earlier interview with Fox News Digital, remained hopeful that the actor would “survive” Mount Baldy.

“One of the things, like I said, is how advanced Julian is, and he’s a smart guy, and I’m still hopeful he holds up and, you know, survives.” , Ryan said in late January.

He added: “I know how [he] is, and I know how smart and prepared he is. So I hold on. If anyone can pull it off, he can. And that’s all I can rely on for now. So I stand by that and say a prayer for him.”

