Vernon Daviss’ Journey From NFL Star To Hollywood Actor: People Told Me It Was Too Late, But I’m Moving On (Exclusive)

Vernon Davis was an NFL tight end for fourteen years. He retired from football in 2020 to pursue his artistic passions, and since retiring he has released two hip-hop singles (from an album released June 23) and filmed over 30 projects but performing is his first. love. Below he shares with The messengerfrom Eboni Boykin-Patterson about his journey as he strives to grow from professional soccer player to A-list Hollywood actor.

I don’t miss football. At all.

I was ready to retire from football since 2019. I had just had a concussion and my grandfather died. There was a lot going on in my life, but going from football to acting was always on my mind.

Davis on the NFL football field, before retiring Courtesy of Overtime PR

My first audition was difficult

When I retired I already had a script from a friend of mine that I knew I would like to work on. It was called red winter, and it’s one of the very first films in which I played a leading role. But before I even retired, I had already dipped my toes into acting. I was in a few movies, like Hell on the Border And Baywatch (where I made a small appearance), but my very first audition was extremely difficult, I didn’t really know what I was doing. I realized that I was trying to be an actor.

A good example is an interview I did on ESPN, where they said, “Let us see you cry, Vernon.” Outwardly I was trying cry but over time, I learned that being an actor is inside. It’s reacting, so that what you express is really true for you and you experience it in an imaginary world.

I have improved my process since this realization. Every week I have an audition and I am continuously working on the craft. I break down the script and try to portray the character I have in front of me. I pursue more interesting roles. I am improving all the time.

Davis in The Ritual Killer (2023) Courtesy of Overtime PR

It’s like that saying goes, “If you hang around a hair salon long enough, you’ll end up getting a haircut.” When you keep chasing something, eventually you’ll get really good at it and learn from the people around you. This is true, especially if you put time into it and devote yourself to everything you do.

I get discouraged sometimes. I have to break other people’s expectations

It’s disheartening to be able to have a hundred auditions and never have A. I probably booked one gig out of a hundred auditions but I still acted in 17 movies in three years. It shows that even if you don’t get a single opportunity, it doesn’t mean you won’t go where you need to go. You may need to get there by another route. Whatever is for you, is for you. Nobody can stop it.

I know I’m starting again and I have to progress and prove that I’m really here for the long haul. People don’t take you seriously until they see how consistent you are. I’m going to stay consistent and competitive, but it’s also true that when you find something in yourself, others can see it too, so they embrace you.

My ultimate dream is to see myself on TV every day

The career I envision for me would be like that of Will Smith. He’s done the kind of roles that interest me and he has the versatility that I want to have as an actor. One of my favorite performances was in King Richard. I would love to make a name for myself, especially in action movies, but I also want to be able to do dramas or comedies and really have that range.

I want to be able to sit on the couch at home on a regular day and see myself on different platforms, whether it’s in movies or on shows, to the point where every time I turn on the TV, I see myself. I want to do this not just for myself, but to inspire people. I want people to see that anything is possible: Here’s a guy who’s gone from football to being really consistent in how he acts over time. Now listen, every time you turn on the TV, you see it.

Davis in The Ritual Killer (2023) Courtesy of Overtime PR

I overcome the obstacles and continue to play the game

I have goals that I want to achieve but I will never allow myself to feel like I succeeded, even with football I never felt like I succeeded. I was always trying to go somewhere. I have never been comfortable. That’s why every day I worked as if it was my very first day. Even if I had won an Oscar and been in a hundred movies, I would still feel like I had something to prove.

A character I played that meant a lot to me is in an upcoming movie called bounce back as said. It’s about a guy in his thirties trying to put his basketball career behind him to become a rapper. Everyone tells him he’s too old and he can’t do it. His situation is similar to mine. People whispered comments in low voices and told me it was too late, but I’m moving on.

I also explored music and poetry too in fact the title of the film is also the title of a single from my recent debut albumShow time.I have always been interested in expressing myself artistically; I even majored in arts in college, but you have to overcome some stigma when people only know you for one thing.

For people who are trying to start over and feel like they can’t because they feel put in a certain box by the world, I would say: take a chance. Do not look back. Understand that you only have one life. You never know when your time is up, so pick any challenge you think you want to complete and go for it.

Drop the fear.