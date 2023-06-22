Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says





By STEPHEN WHYNO – AP Sportswriter

A person with knowledge of the sale said Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is buying a roughly 5% stake in the parent company of NBAs Washington Wizards, NHLs Washington Capitals and WNBAs Washington Mystics in a 4.05 deal. billions of dollars. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Thursday because the deal between the Qatar Investment Authority and Monumental Sports & Entertainment had not been announced. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar has invested in American professional sports. Sportico first reported the transaction, saying it was the first time a sovereign wealth fund had bought the property of an American team. This is not Qatar’s first big foray into major sports. The Middle Eastern Country Last year hosted the FIFA World Cup for the first time, helping FIFA hits record high revenue due to the boom in ticket sales and hospitality. People also read… Ted Leonsis, owner of the Capitals since 1999 and majority owner of the Wizards since 2010, is the founder, managing partner and CEO of Monumental. The company lists 20 other partners on his website, including Laurene Powell Jobs and Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner. Monumental also owns the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and Capital One Arena in Washington and recently took over the outlet formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, now Monumental Sports Network. AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. The business news you need Get the latest local business news FREE to your inbox every week.

