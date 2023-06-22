Bollywood Films Starring India in a Multi-Sports Extravaganza – ThePrint – ANIFeed

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Jun 22 (ANI): Bollywood has delivered fantastic films based on the lives of athletes and their struggle to put India on the map at the Olympics.

As we celebrate International Olympic Day on June 23, take a look at a list of Bollywood films that portray the authentic spirit of the event and the lives of Olympic medalists.

1. Gold

The untold and hidden story of Tapan Das, the man responsible for independent India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics. Das, the assistant manager of India’s first national hockey team , was played by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film also starred Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar portrayed the role of India’s “Flying Sikh”, Milkha Singh in his biography “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”. The narrative centered on Singh’s journey to become a world-renowned sprinter and Olympian despite financial and societal challenges. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film received massive fan responses and also starred Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role.

3. Mary Kom

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. She performed the role of boxing champion Mary Kom, from Manipur. She battled with her ex-wrestler father and societal norms in order to win the 2012 Summer Olympics despite all odds. The film also starred Darshan Kumaar in the lead role.

4. Saina

The film was based on the life of Olympic medal-winning commuter, Saina Nehwal which starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film depicts the story of the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal is told in the biopic.

5. Sultana

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film starred superstar Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster. The film was a fiction, and the story of “Sultan” showed how desi pehelwans compete. (ANI)

