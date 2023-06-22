



Introduced in 1993, Peter Beale was on EastEnders for almost three decades before leaving Walford in his rearview mirror last year. Son of Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), Peter is twin brother to Lucy (last played by Hetti Bywater) and half-brother to Steven (Aaron Sidwell), Cindy Jr. (Mimi Keene) , Bobby (Clay Milner Russell), and now, starting today, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

While in Albert Square, Peter has had a contentious relationship with his family and a series of romances: from Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), with whom he shares son Louie, to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and even an affair with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal). The character has been played by seven different actors over 29 years; Let's take a look at what they've been up to since their Walford days and following the sensational return of Cindy Beale. Who plays Peter Beale in EastEnders? Each actor in his role 1. Francis Brittin-Snell (19931996) Last episode: October 17, 1996 Brittin-Snell was the first actor to play baby Peter Beale, from his birth in December 1993 until 1996, when the character was recast. Her twin sister, Eva Brittin-Snell, played Lucy Beale when she was a baby. 2. Alex Stevens (19971998) Last episode: October 1998 Stevens succeeded Brittin-Snell in 1997, continuing to portray Ian and Cindy’s son in 1998. He has no other acting credits. Stevens portrayed the character during Cindy’s dramatic escape from the Square in 1997. 3. Joseph Shadow (19982004) Joseph Shade as Peter Beale in EastEnders.BBC Last episode: September 2004 Shade played Peter until September 2004, his most notable moment on the soap being caught up in the square fair disaster. He no longer has any notable acting credits to his name. In October 2017, he received an 18-month suspended prison sentence after admitting to a series of sexual offenses against girls aged 14 to 17 when he would have been 19 to 21 (via evening standard). 4.James Martin (20042006) Last episode: before October 2006 The actor took over from Shade from the fall of 2004 to 2006. During Martin’s tenure, the main storyline of Peter was struggling with his passing father Ian with new love interest Jane Collins, later Jane Beale. 5. Thomas Law (20062010, 2023-) Thomas Law as Peter Beale in EastEnders.BBC Last episode: December 24, 2010 (before return on June 22, 2023) Instagram: @thomaslaw44 Twitter: @thomaslaw92 Law played Peter Beale between 2006 and 2010. During Law’s first stint, Peter began his on-and-off romance with Lauren Branning while also having romantic sparks with Whitney Dean and Zsa Zsa Carter. Peter was often the no-nonsense brother who took care of the antics of his scheming twin sister Lucy and twisted older half-brother Steven Beale. The character left Walford for Devon in 2010 to join his sisters who lived with his aunt Gina Williams after Ian cheated on his wife Jane with Glenda Mitchell and failed to defend him in false claims that he pushed Glenda in the stairs. Prior to his stint on EastEnders, the actor appeared in five episodes of the medical drama Casualty. Since 2021, he plays DC Eddie Martin in the ITV crime drama The Bay. 6. Ben Hardy (2013-2015) Ben Hardy as Peter Beale in EastEnders.BBC Last episode: February 2015 Instagram: @benhardy Ben Hardy portrayed Peter for two years, during which the soap opera focused on his romances with Lola Pearce and Lauren Branning, as well as his reactions to the murder of his twin sister Lucy Beale. In 2015, the character left the place for the first time with his pregnant girlfriend Lauren and they moved to New Zealand together, after discovering that young Bobby Beale had killed Lucy. Since leaving EastEnders, Hardy has appeared in films and television series. In 2016, he made his big screen debut in X-Men: Apocalypse, while he also played Queen drummer Roger Taylor in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody. He will next be seen in the romantic comedy The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. On TV, he appeared in the 2021 thriller series The Girl Before opposite EastEnders’ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo and Jessica Plummer. 7. Dayle Hudson (20202022) Dayle Hudson as Peter Beale in 2020 for EastEnders.BBC Last episode: July 14, 2022 Instagram: @dayle_hds Actor Dayle Hudson took on the role of Peter when he returned to Walford in 2020. During Hudson’s tenure, Peter’s storylines included sexual liaisons with Lola Pearce, Dr. Ash Kaur, Suki Panear, and Dana Monroe, his troubled relationship with his half-brother Bobby Beale, and taking over his father’s business. The character left the place in the summer of 2022, his exit marking a dramatic breaking point in the relationship with his family, in particular his grandmother Kathy, his uncle Ben and Bobby. Who plays Peter Beale now? Peter Beale is currently played by actor Thomas Law. The character made a dramatic return to EastEnders on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Law reprized his role for the first time since 2010, having been the fifth actor to play the role and now the eighth. Learn more: EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Take part in the Screen Test, a project of Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 with home delivery Subscribe now. For more on TV’s biggest stars, listen The Radio Times Podcast.

