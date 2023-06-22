Cheer! Vail Returns, Eagle Flight Days Welcomes Special Guests, and Bighorn Gravel Offers More Than Just Races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/23/23

Violinist Joshua Bell will join the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields this weekend at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Zach Mahone/Courtesy Photo

Cheer! Vail Music Festival

Cheer! Vail Music Festival kicks off its 36th season this week with the return of the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields featuring Joshua Bell on violin.

“Everyone at Bravo! Vail is delighted to welcome back dynamic violinist Joshua Bell. The chemistry between him and the musicians of the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields is electrifying. I am particularly delighted to hear him conduct Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 on Saturday, which everyone knows thanks to the famous film “Amadeus”, for which the Academy provided the soundtrack. And on Sunday, he plays a concerto that I had wanted to program at the festival for many years, that of Niccolo Paganini, himself a stunning virtuoso violinist. No doubt Joshua Bell’s virtuosity will light up the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater,” said Anne-Marie McDermott, Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

These performances will be at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and tickets start at $29 for garden seats and the price goes up from there. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. sharp. Picnics and low lawn chairs are allowed, but leave your dogs and booze at home. A full bar and concessions are available for purchase. For more information, visit BravoVail.org .

Beaver Creek Happs

The Fabulous Femmes will perform at the Beaver Creek Dance Party from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. fabulous women / courtesy photo

At Beaver Creek, get ready to have fun with free family programming every day. Free yoga, dinosaur talks with the Fossil Posse, live music throughout the village and a little dance party on Saturday night! Plus, the lifts are open with access to hiking and biking trails, check out what Beaver Creek has to offer.

Bring your mat for free yoga in the square every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 10am. Area yoga instructors will guide you through your yoga practice and help you hike, bike or golf later in the day.

Dance the night away to the sound of the Fabulous Femmes this Saturday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This local trio plays songs from the decades: 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and even a bit of country. Come before or after dinner and have fun.

The Centennial Lift (#6) is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and during this time you can also play mini-golf, pan and try the bungee trampolines at the base. If you have your Epic Pass for the 2023-24 ski season, access to the lifts is free, otherwise a panoramic lift ticket can be purchased. For more information see BeaverCreek.com .

Eagle flight days

Eagle Flight Days takes place this Friday and Saturday. Check out the parade in downtown Eagle at 10 a.m. on Saturday. City of Eagle/Courtesy Photo

Eagle Flight Days returns to downtown Eagle where you’ll find the parade, a pancake breakfast, a fun run, and this year the town hosts the Gathering of Native Wisdom. The Tipi Raisers will present a drumming ceremony on Friday afternoon. This four directions ride teaches us the meaning of the four directions, the power of the circle, that the horse is sacred, that water is life, that respecting and learning from one’s elders is a sacred duty and that we must take care of the earth today so that those who live there in seven generations will have a beautiful and flourishing Grandmother Earth. Riders are encouraged to attend and participate in this ride.

After the Drum In ceremony, take part in the interactive Tipi Raising ceremony where the community is invited to actively participate and lend a hand. There’s a lot going on over the two-day period, so here’s the schedule. All events are held at Eagle Town Park unless otherwise stated.

Friday

4:22 p.m. Festivities, gastronomy and fun

5 5:30 p.m. Indigenous drummers “Drum In” Horse Riders from the four cardinal directions

6:20 p.m. Teepee raising ceremony

8:22 p.m. Vail Valley People Laughing Bones

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Registration for Fun Run Eagle Medical Campus

8:30 a.m. Splash of Color Fun Run Eagle Medical Campus at Eagle Town Park

8:10 a.m. Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast

10 a.m. Parade on Broadway “The music takes flight”

10:00 a.m. 10:00 p.m. Festivities, Gastronomy & Entertainment

11 a.m. 6 p.m. Toddler Zone, craft tent, face painting

11 a.m. 8 p.m. Free Kid Zone; Mechanical bull, climbing wall

11:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. Shutter Bus Photo booth

11 11:30 a.m. Horse Painting Storytelling

11:30 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Native Dancers United

12 1 p.m. Indigenous wisdom and storytelling in the tipi, all ages

1:00 PM Eagle River Brewing Draft Trailer

1pm Eagle’s Got Talent Musical Showcase

2 p.m. Pet Contest presented by Castle Peak Vet

2:30 p.m. Kickball tournament at Bull Pasture Park

6 7:30 p.m. Live Music The Walker Williams Band

8 9:30 p.m. Live Music Quemando Salsa Band

All the details about EagleOutside.com.

Bighorn gravel ride

The second annual Bighorn Gravel race is sold out, but many non-competitive events take place at the start and finish at the Gypsum Rec Center. Linda Guerrette/Courtesy Photo

Gravel riding has become a popular form of biking and the Bighorn Gravel competition returns to the back roads of Eagle County this weekend for its second year. The 50 and 85 mile races are sold out, but in addition to the competitions there will be casual rides with the pros, kids’ bike races, a beer garden and live music. The event starts and ends at the Gypsum Rec Center. Here is a calendar of events:

10 a.m. Free Pinarello relaxed ride with the pros.

10:30 a.m. Free Vegan Biker T-Shirt Ride No Jerseys!

2:00 p.m. Free Kids Balance Bike Race sponsored by Alpine Bank

2pm-5pm – Opening of the Craftsman Beer Garden

1 3:30 p.m. Free live music from local band Stache

5:19 p.m. Free live music from Steamboat Springs star Tyree Woods

Tyree Woods is an award-winning singer-songwriter and the founder and frontman of the Steamboat Springs-based SoulGrass band Buffalo Commons. Born and raised in Muskegon Heights MI, he was transplanted to Colorado through the United States Army in 2006. A highly decorated combat soldier, Tyree is a veteran of love and war with 8 years service, including 2 combat tours.

For more information, visit BighornGravel.com .

Markets galore

The town of Minturn is organizing a Maker’s Market on Saturday. City of Minturn / Courtesy Photo

The markets are back! The Vail Farmer’s Market and Art Show kicked off its season last Sunday and is one of the largest markets in the area. Stop between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every Sunday until early October.

The Minturn Market welcomes many do-it-yourselfers to the Maker’s Market on Saturday before launching its summer season on July 1. The Makers Market offers unique handmade gifts, crafts, food, art, clothing, jewelry and more. Some examples of products available include clogs from Swedish Clog Cabin (made here in Minturn), Grammy’s Jam (made in Minturn), handmade wood products, ceramics, macrame products, food products such as pickles and sauces, and much more. Wild Mountain Cellars (based in Minturn) will also be on hand with wine samples and bottles available for purchase. Enjoy live music from local musicians. Jen Mack will play from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by Tim Campbell from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

714 Home in Edwards is hosting a pop-up market near Edwards Post Office. Discover jewelry pottery, leather accessories, pet supplies and more. Joining 714 Home will be neighboring businesses, Austen Styling, Shine Intuitive Beauty and Squash Blossom of Vail will also be there. In addition to shopping, come early for yoga on the green and live painting and live music throughout the day.