Don’t miss the explosive mix of Esteso, Bollywood and cowboys at B-Retina





The Cornell “B-Retina” Series B Film Festival presents its program and poster for its eighth edition, which will take place from September 12 to 17. Note the presence of actor Fernando Esteso (who will receive the Golden Ticket Award) and the screening of independent Indian and Spanish films from the B series. In addition, there will be free activities such as a short film competition and musical performances. Subscriptions are already on sale.

The Cornell B-Retina Series B Film Festival, the only Series B film festival in all of Catalonia, already has lights, cameras and action ready. This week he presented the poster for the eighth edition of the competition, which will take place from September 12 to 17 at the Sant Ildefons Auditorium, and which will have as its protagonist the incomparable Spanish actor Fernando Esteso (star of Los Bingueros or Yo Hice). outstanding personalities (at La Roque III and to receive the Golden Ticket Award in recognition of his career) and in deer and cowboy cinema. It is striking, as the organization warns, the surreal cocktail of themes that the festival has prepared, because instead of the classic western, Indian and cowboy conception, the Indians will be from India and show great successes from the Bollywood and Tollywood factory, such as Krack, one of the most profitable *blockbusters of 2021. These films will share the bill with the latest B series of independent cinema shot in Spain, with films like The Son of the man, Persecuted by a UFO, the action epic Bullets and Katanas or the surreal story of Delirio Profundo, brand new winner of the last edition of the CutreCon Film Festival in Madrid. The unusual cocktail of genres will find its maximum expression with the screening of Fear. A Fistful Of Rupees (1990), an Indian production set in the Wild West, in which there is no shortage of essential musical numbers and which stars the superstar Megastar Chiranjeevi, an actor so popular in his country, who even became Minister of Culture and Tourism in your country between 2012 and 2014. “East of the West” But the main artist of the eighth edition of B-Retina will be Fernando Esteso, who plans to attend the screening of one of the funniest films of Spanish cinema Al Este Del Oeste (1984), one of the works the most famous of Mariano Ozores and in which the Western film genre is openly parodied, with absurd musical numbers and completely hilarious songs. Among the pure western genre screenings scheduled for September at Cornell, Algo más que morir (2014) stands out, shot in the Basque Country by Oier Martínez De Santos and José Luis Murg and Almera Collection Special Prize in the fourth edition of the Almeria Film Festival occidental , one of the festivals invited to the sports center of Sant Ildefons along with the Oriental Film Nights. First of the expected bands But the B-Retina does not only live from Spanish cinema. In its competition section, there will be room for national premieres of long-awaited foreign films like Anthony DiBlasi’s American horror film Malum – a higher-budget remake of the legendary The Last Shift (also by DiBlasi) – or the Canadian Enter The Drag Dragon, the latest from Lee Demarbre, author of the cult film Jesus Christ Vampire Hunter (2001). In addition to the screenings of the selected films, the B-Retina festival will offer a wide range of free activities, such as the International Short Film Competition (which received more than 300 works, of which ten finalists were selected) and various shows musicals (with dances included), as well as master classes. Subscriptions and bundles The subscriptions for the eighth edition of B-Retina (which was born as a tribute to the disappeared neighborhood cinemas) have already been put on sale through the links provided expressly on the official website of the event www.b-retina .cat. In addition to the subscription, more complete packages are offered including the official festival t-shirt and totebag, at the modest price of 36 euros. FEATURED PROGRAMMING Bullets and Katanas (Nacho Serapio, 2023), September 12 at 7 p.m. For a Fistful of Rupees (K. Muralimohana Rao, 1990), September 13 at 5:30 p.m. The Vengeance of the Sacred Monkey (Krishna Vamsi, 2004) with live commentary by the inemasacre collective, September 13 at 8:30 p.m. Live podcast La Guarida Del Titn + Film Surprise, September 14 at 6:00 p.m. Something More Than Dying (Oier Martínez De Santos, José Luis Murga, 2014), September 15 at 4:30 p.m. The Full Moon Fathers (Sean Cranston, 2022), September 15 at 6 p.m. Spaghettiman (Mark Potts, 2016), September 15 at 7:30 p.m. Bollywood Sitare Show, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. Krack (Gopichand Malineni, 2021), September 15 at 10 p.m. Goodbye Ringo (Pere March, 2018) + masterclass, September 16 at 11:30 a.m. The Son of Man Chased by a UFO (Juan Carlos Olaria, 2020), September 16 at 4 p.m. Deep Delirium (Marta Montes, 2021), September 16 at 6:00 p.m. Malum (Anthony DiBlasi, 2023), September 16 at 7:30 p.m. Free theremin concert with the spaghetti western music duo Django and Sartana, September 16 at 9:00 p.m. East of the West (Mariano Ozores, 1984), September 16 at 10:00 p.m. Here Comes Condemor, The Sinner of the Prairie (Álvaro Senz De Heredia, 1996), September 17 at 12:30 p.m. Enter The Drag Dragon (Lee Demarbre, 2023), September 17 at 4:00 p.m. Short film competition, September 17 at 6 p.m.

