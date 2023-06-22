‘Frankly, really sleazy’: Edmonton actor accused of sexually assaulting teenage entertainer comes to his defense

Photo provided / Marc J. Chalifoux

Content of the article Patrick Howarth said he felt really shady the first time he and a young theater performer rented a motel room, but maintained he didn’t exploit a power imbalance to have a relationship sex with the girl. Howarth, a stage actor and fight manager from Edmonton, testified Thursday in his sexual assault and sexual exploitation trial.

Content of the article The 50-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl he struck up a relationship with during rehearsals for a play in 2006 when he was 33.

Content of the article At the time, the age of consent was 14 since it was raised to 16. Canadian law, however, Statesa person under the age of 18 cannot consent to sex with an adult who is in a position of power, trust or authority over them. Pausing occasionally to stifle tears, Howarth contradicted claims made by the plaintiff earlier this week about his stance on the Citadel production and the progress of their relationship. Much of defense attorney Nicole Stewart’s examination of her client has focused on her role in the stage combat aspects of the play Citadel. The plaintiff said Howarth was an assistant fight director who worked under the shows’ senior fight director to choreograph fight scenes and ensure they were safe and realistic. But Howarth denied this, saying he was just an actor with combat training selected to take on the lesser role of combat captain. Howarth insisted his role was simply to implement the fight directors’ vision. He claimed he had no power over choreography, conducting rehearsals, or offering advice and feedback to other actors. Howarth was charged by Edmonton police after the woman, now in her early 30s, came forward in 2021. An actor and theatrical combat manager by training, Howarth said he is now unemployed.

Content of the article

Content of the article Howarth and the plaintiff first met in 2006 during a production at the Citadel Theatre. Postmedia is not naming the piece to protect the identity of the woman, who is subject to a publication ban. Both Howarth and the wife described the atmosphere at rehearsals as flirtatious and playful, with frequent touching, joking and meaningful glances between company members. The girl, who turned 16 shortly before rehearsals began, was in her first professional role, which forced her to temporarily drop out of full-time school. She was part of adult company and no longer needed to be watched by the nanny assigned to actors under 15. In her testimony, the complainant said Howarth singled her out for attention, sitting with her during breaks and engaging her in deep conversations about her career aspirations and family trauma. In Howarth’s account, however, the girl began the flirtation by pressing her body against his and using any excuse to approach him. The complainant and the accused disagreed on other points. Howarth denied the woman’s claims that he surreptitiously bought her booze at distribution rallies. He also said he never dominated his prominence in the theater community over her, presenting himself as a moderately successful actor who worked at other jobs to pay the bills.

Content of the article They also disagreed on when and how the sexual part of their relationship started. The woman said Howarth took her to a motel on Gateway Boulevard after lunch one day, and she was shocked and flattered when he kissed her and touched her thigh before taking her to the interior. Howarth, however, said the motel incident was after their first kiss which he claims the teenager initiated and they had previously engaged in sexual touching in the apartment Howarth shared with his girlfriend. friend then. He said he couldn’t have sex with the girl at the motel because it was really dodgy. Howarth also denied using the pretense of tutoring the girl to maintain their relationship after the Citadel play ended. He claimed he also did not express fear of going to jail after the first sex. I don’t know where it came from, he insisted. Howarth said he was rather concerned about the relationship’s impact on the plaintiff. We talked about it a lot and she reassured me and told me, I know what I’m doing, I make my own choices. That’s what I want, he said. Later in our relationship, she would say that I was always taught to make my own mistakes, but it wasn’t a mistake and I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I said, I’m cheating and that’s wrong, and she said, but you deserve some happiness. I felt really reassured by that.

Content of the article Howarthspicture of a confident, mature teenager clashed with the complainant’s self-report, who said she was awkward, insecure and desperate for approval. She maintains that she was groomed by an older man in a position of authority, who abused her in front of members of the Edmonton theater community. Howarth insists there was no exploitation. But if I could speak to my 33-year-old self, I’d say don’t make those choices, he said. I know I suffered from it. And for everything I could be mad at her for, I see she’s hurting too. And I never wanted that for her. Howarthstrial was originally scheduled for five days. He is heard by Court of Kings Bench Judge Susan Richardson without a jury. [email protected] twitter.com/jonnywakefield

Content of the article

