News | City of West Hollywood

The City of West Hollywood returns for its Summer Sounds 2023 free outdoor concert series, taking place select Sunday nights at 4 p.m. between Sunday, June 25, 2023 and Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard , in West Hollywood.

Summer Sounds will debut on Sunday June 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. with Free yourself: a conversation and a concert with the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins. Hawkins achieved critical and commercial success, producing a series of hit singles, including Damn I would like to be your lover, Right next to youand the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart record As I go to bed. This concert is presented in partnership with the City of West Hollywoods Lesbian Speakers Series and will include a temporary public art installation by Yeu Q Nguyen, weaving hope. Seats are not provided; picnic blankets, low chairs and picnic snacks are encouraged. RSVP is requested via Eventbrite To https://summersoundsweho-2023jun25.eventbrite.com.

The first half of the event starts at 4 p.m. with a conversation about the Lesbian Speaker Series focusing on the theme of visibility for lesbian/queer women in the music industry with insights and stories from Sophie B. Hawkins over three decades of career. The conversation will be immediately followed at 5 p.m. by the first performance of the Summer Sounds outdoor concert series of the 2023 season where Hawkins and his band will perform their greatest hits and newest favorites.

The next concert in the series will feature T. Nava, Ryck Jane, And DJ Merc80 on Sunday, July 9, 2023 To 4 p.m. T. Nava is a quarterback of Anderson .Paaks’ Grammy-winning band The Free Nationals. In addition to the piano, he lends his talents on synthesizers and the talkbox. When T. Nava isn’t performing with Andy and the Nats, he’s performing and working on his original music, including his funky single Girlfriend with Durand Bernarr. His music has been described as jazzy soul hip hop with high energy cinematic experiences.

Ryck Jane is an American hip-hop artist known for her bold lyrics, inventive style, and strong sexy character. She has performed for Beyonc, HER and many others, and is the official trumpeter of the Los Angeles Chargers.

This concert will also feature DJ Merc80. Born in Oakland, Merc80 was raised on a variety of sounds from oldies, Caribbean, hip hop, R&B and everything in between. As a DJ, his goal is to create a clear mood and scene with his musical curation and has toured various venues around the world including SoHo House, The Room, etc.

Hannah Blaylock and the Honey Whiskey Trio will perform on Sunday July 30, 2023 To 4 p.m. Hannah Blaylock is an award-winning country and American singer-songwriter. Born in Alaska and raised in Arkansas, as a 9th grader, she developed a band that would later become the chart-topping American country trio, Edens Edge. Blaylock performed and wrote his Top-20 Country Radio hit, Amen. Blaylocks bandit queen was co-written and starred by The Chicks, and she also wrote stronger than the truth, recorded by Grammy-winning artist Reba McEntire.

Honey Whiskey Trio is based in Los Angeles and tells stories through song and stomp, highlighting the musical traditions of American folk music. Alumni of Bob Cole Conservatory of Music at CSU, Long Beach, Courtney, Ann Louise and Christina began singing together in 2013. Today, their passion for music education, community outreach and singing continues shamelessly motivate them. They create, arrange, and explore the music of early American porches, music halls, and hymnals, sharing it with students, adults, and lifelong music lovers across the United States.

Chang Majadero And DJ Eat perform on Sunday, August 20, 2023 To 4 p.m. Formed in 2012, Chang Majadero is a Los Angeles-based band that blends traditional Afro-Cuban music with modern influences to create a unique sound that has captivated audiences for years. The band is made up of a group of highly skilled musicians who bring their own unique styles and influences to the band’s sound, resulting in infectious rhythms and complex melodies, with an improvisational nature. The group has been at the forefront of the West Coast Latin music scene, performing at festivals, clubs and cultural events across the United States.

This concert will also feature DJ Jedi. Jedi is an Emmy-winning Los Angeles-based DJ admired for his eclectic style of mixing, picking, and platinuming. He has toured the world as the official DJ of Grammy-winning hip-hop pioneers Digable Planets and is a recurring member of DAKAH, a 50-piece hip-hop orchestra. Jedi is co-founder and current artist-in-residence of the Los Angeles installment of Motown on Mondays, and since 2014 has been instrumental in developing and launching the DJ/Production program at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, CA. This concert is presented in partnership with Great Shows and supported by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.

The City of West Hollywood Summer Sounds 2023 Free Outdoor Concert Series is hosted by the City of West Hollywood Arts Division. Summer Sounds concerts are free; RSVPs are not required but are requested. Reserved seats are not available. Participants are encouraged to bring picnics, playpen blankets and low chairs. For more information on the performers and to view the series, please visit www.weho.org/summersounds

