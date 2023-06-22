Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says | State News

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is buying a roughly 5% stake in the parent company of NBAs Washington Wizards, NHLs Washington Capitals and WNBAs Washington Mystics in a $4.05 billion deal, a person told Thursday. current of sale.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal between the Qatar Investment Authority and Monumental Sports & Entertainment had not been announced.
It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar has invested in American professional sports. Sportico first reported the transaction, saying it was the first time a sovereign wealth fund had bought the property of an American team.
This is not Qatar’s first big foray into major sports. The Middle Eastern Country Last year hosted the FIFA World Cup for the first time, helping FIFA hits record high revenue due to the boom in ticket sales and hospitality.
Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the public fund, holds majority control of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain since 2011. The same group agreed in October to buy a 22% stake in Portuguese club Braga.
Entering a top US market, even as a minority partner, is a further expansion of Qatari reach into the world of sports.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league’s board of governors decided in November to allow uncontrolled, passive minority investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a set of policies. guidelines adopted at that time. All investments under this bill require league review and NBA Board of Directors approval.
The NBA board is currently reviewing a potential QIA investment in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Washington Wizards, among other sports properties, Bass said. “Under the policy, if approved, QIA would have a passive, minority investment in the team, with no involvement in its operations or decision-making.
An expert on the deals said the sport is part of Qatar’s national branding and public diplomacy strategy and the move aligns with that strategy.
“Part of this strategy includes buying, sponsoring or buying shares in international sports organizations in Western markets, especially in central cities,” said Dr. Yoav Dubinsky, sports business instructor at the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon. Politically, this means further legitimizing Qatar as a trading partner of the West, including at the heart of US politics.
Dubinsky added in an email to the AP that the size of the stake would likely limit the impact Qatar can have on teams, unlike controlling Paris Saint-Germain. This would meet the NBA’s definition of a minority passive investment.
Ted Leonsis, owner of the Capitals since 1999 and majority owner of the Wizards since 2010, is the founder, managing partner and CEO of Monumental. The company lists 20 other partners on his website, including Laurene Powell Jobs and Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner.
Monumental also owns the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and Capital One Arena in Washington and recently took over the outlet formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, now Monumental Sports Network.
