Actress Gul Panag goes camping in a Mahindra Scorpio N with a rooftop tent





Actress, model and entrepreneur, Gul Panag is known for her love of bikes and cars. She enjoys exploring the outdoors and her social media profiles are filled with videos and images related to her adventures. She is probably the only Bollywood actress to own a Mahindra Scorpio Getaway pickup. She modified it for off-road use and also added a rooftop tent, which she uses on her road trips. Recently, the actress shared a series of images and videos on Instagram, where she can be seen with her son enjoying the outdoors. For this experiment, Gul Panag chose to use a Mahindra Scorpio N, which was equipped with a rooftop tent. Gul Panag only shared the images on his Instagram profile. The actress took her son on this adventurous journey and wrote, “Every day is a new outdoor experience, and it’s Nihal’s favorite part: camping. Where I’m from is actually glamping, but more on that later. We took Nihal camping for the first time two years ago when he was 3 years old. I was afraid that he would take advantage of it. Since a significant part of his parents’ life revolves around the outdoors and adventure, it would have been a setback had he not enjoyed these activities. Luckily for us, he took it like a fish to water! Now, if he has a choice for a weekend, he will always choose camping. Sometimes he even asks to go camping in the middle of the school week! This time we tried a new tent from my friends @nomadadventuresoverland, and we loved it. It’s much easier to set up than my old Iron Man tent (which is faster than a conventional tent @sherbir and I grew up tired, hungry and often in the pouring rain). And it’s just as quick to pack. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Special thanks to our buddies @bimbra4x4 and @taranbimbra for setting it up, and a big shout out to my @mahindraadventure favorites for putting this @mahindra.scorpio.official together. We had an incredible weekend among the pines with clean air, under the stars thank you all.” The Mahindra Scorpio N seen in the photos is a premium automatic diesel 4×4 SUV. This is probably the first time we’ve seen a Scorpio N with a rooftop tent. The tent is mounted on a platform placed on the roof of the SUV. It looks like the stock roof rails were removed for this custom setup. The tent feels very compact and doesn’t look strange when fully folded. If a person goes on such trips alone, he does not have to rely on others to pitch the tent. The same can also be seen in the video. In the photos, the actress and her son can be seen enjoying the overall experience while sitting in the tent. Apart from the tent, we don’t see any other modifications on this SUV. We don’t know if the Mahindra Scorpio N seen here belongs to the actress or if she just used it for travel. The Mahindra Scorpio N is available with gasoline and diesel engine options. It offers a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged gasoline engine and a 2.2-liter mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Both of these engine options are available with manual and automatic transmission. Only the diesel engine option is offered with the 4×4 function. It is the only SUV in this segment to offer this feature. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actress-gul-panag-goes-camping-in-the-mahindra-scorpio-n-fitted-with-a-rooftop-tent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos