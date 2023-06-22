Elemental actor targeted by fanatics after starring in non-binary role





Pixar is making waves with its groundbreaking non-binary character in a new movie Elementary but the positive reactions were drowned out by a wave of fanaticism. Set in a city inhabited by “elemental” residents made up of water, fire, air or earth, the new film from Pixar Elementary brings family and friends together for a lively caper that deftly blends emotion and humor with much-needed representation. Elementary follows the story of Ember and Wade, a feisty young woman and a more dynamic guy”, who discover something elemental during the course of the film, which explores broader themes of immigration, family and seeking unity over difference. Somewhere in all this Pixar craziness, appeared the animation company’s first-ever non-binary character, in the form of a water element and Wade’s younger brother, Lake Ripple. It’s wonderful to see Pixar’s first explicitly non-binary character and Lake’s voice actor, 22-year-old equally non-binary Kai Hauser, think so, too. Hauser caught on Twitter on Friday, June 16 to announce their breakthrough role, writing: Got to play Pixars’ first non-binary character! Meet the lake! BIG ANNOUNCEMENT I got to play Pixar’s first non-binary character! Meet the lake!

I voice Lake in the new movie #Elementary! I see it in the cinema tonight with my friends, so you can also see it in the cinema if you want to see them. pic.twitter.com/6kBPGvCATE — Kai Ava Hauser (@JustAVoiceActor) June 16, 2023 Despite the film’s mediocre opening (marking that of Pixar worst box office debut of all time, according to Hollywood journalist), Lake’s character has been warmly welcomed by many Twitter users. “I had no idea Lake was trans non-binary, so cool!” we wrote. “Pixar movies always make me feel comfy and cozy and now #Elemental has gotten extra comfy and cozy!” Other fans called the character’s inclusion “inspiring” and “incredible,” with a add: “It’s a huge W (win) for everyone.” That didn’t stop fanatics from making their feelings known, and Hauser became the target of an anti-LGBTQ+ backlash. “Disney Pixar’s latest movie Elementary has a non-binary character who has a girlfriend and uses her pronouns. They just can’t stop shoving that down kids’ throats, can they? wrote an irrationally angry Twitter user, before claiming that “the animators were smoking crack” when designing Lake. Another said Pixar to “return to entertaining instead of indoctrinating”. Others have jokingly referenced old Pixar characters they perceive as non-binary, including mix-and-match toys from toy storyand several other critics pointed out the irony of Pixar’s “first non-binary character” being… water. The film’s director, Peter Sohn, also posted a personal message on Twitteraddressing some of the film’s themes and inspirations for community and acceptance. “I am the child of immigrants…like our main character Ember, I felt this intense call to honor my family and their sacrifices,” Sohn wrote. “Elementary is a love letter to my parents thanking them for building such a foundation of support for my brother and me. Elementary is also the first non-franchise original Pixar feature to be released theatrically rather than directly on Disney+ since the COVID-19 pandemic. Pixar’s next movie, Elioset for release in March 2024. It’s a sci-fi adventure about a boy who gets abducted by aliens and convinces them that he’s Earth’s ambassador. Elementary is playing in theaters now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/06/22/elemental-pixar-non-binary-actor-online-backlash/

