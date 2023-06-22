Entertainment
Hollywood Racks Destination Hitch 2 Review: Yes, I Trust $10,000 Bikes On This $200 Rack
Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more
Enter Hollywood Bike Racks. Its new Destination Hitch 2 two-bike platform rack checks all the boxes for a reliable bike rack, but costs $200. Can you trust a rack that costs a fraction of comparable competitors’ products? We loaded one up to find out.
I tested this budget bike rack on dirt and highway, loaded with one or two bikes. And I surprisingly ended up trusting the rack with some of my most expensive and prized outdoor possessions.
Brief: The $200 Hollywood Destination Hitch 2 The bike rack has earned my respect and trust so much that I’ve hauled $10,000 worth of bikes on it for hundreds of miles. One feature is missing though; it does not pivot to clear the hatches while the bikes are loaded.
-
Type
Hitch-Mount Two-Bike Platform Rack
-
lester
20 lbs.
-
Ability
Two bikes (max 35 lbs per bike)
-
Hitch size
1.25 and 2 (with adapter)
-
Maximum wheelbase
48″
-
Maximum tire width
3″
- Fits 20″ bikes to 29ers/700c bikes
-
Maximum wheelbase
48″
-
Distance between bikes
8″
-
Rod rise
9″
-
Closest part of the rack when folded
9″
-
Closest part of the rack when folded
ten”
-
Furthest part of the rack when folded
27″
-
Furthest part of the rack when folded
17″
-
Very cheap
-
This seems good
-
Very secure bike mounting method
-
Does not pivot away from vehicle for hatch clearance with loaded bikes.
-
The method of attaching the bike requires contact of the rack with the frame
Destination Hitch 2: Initial Thoughts
Out of the box the rack felt sturdy and after a few minutes was fully assembled using the included wrenches. It’s a nice rack that wouldn’t look out of place in a parking lot full of Yakimas, Thules and Kats, for that matter.
It’s ready for 1.25-inch receivers, and the supplied adapter for 2-inch racks bolts on quickly and restores confidence. The key lock on the hitch ensured the rack didn’t come loose while I was driving.
Hollywood Racks also attaches the hitch pin to the rack to prevent it from falling out annoyingly when removing or installing the rack. A small touch but appreciated for a klutz like me.
Hollywood Rack Destination 2 Rack Hitch In Use
The Hollywood Racks Destination Hitch 2 performs the way you would expect a quality platform bike rack to perform. Curved wheel trays make it easy to load bikes with up to 3-inch tires, and padded ratchet straps lock rims securely.
Padded frame mounts on the adjustable center mast rotate 360 degrees to dial in position and secure the bike with ratchet straps. My bike was firmly attached to the rack.
The shelf folds up when not in use, and my hatch clears it in this configuration. Driving on my local trails, I felt no bouncing or snapping, even on the rutted forest road. The trip to the trailhead went perfectly, and the bike got out as quickly as it went.
The following week, I placed my two Mountain bike and a road bike on the rack and rode the 200 miles to Durango, Colorado hitting all the potholes along the US 550. Again the bikes stayed locked in place and everything was well balanced.
Aside from some trail dust and highway gravel, the rack shows no signs of wear or weak spots after about a thousand miles of travel. The heavy-duty plastic wheel trays and ratchet straps show no fatigue, and the rack’s powder-coated finish and hardware looks as good as day one.
The Final Word on the $200 Bike Rack
The Hollywood Destination Hitch 2 is a well-built, well-designed bike rack at a fraction of the cost of most others in this league. It quickly gained my confidence and I didn’t worry about seeing my beloved bikes rolling down the highway in my rear view mirror.
When not in use, it folds up and doesn’t interfere with opening my hatch. The Hollywood Destination Hitch 2 Luggage Rack has no way to reach away from the vehicle to open the hatch, so when loaded you can’t reach your back without unloading your bike(s). That’s really my only criticism of this rack, although at $200 it’s not a deal breaker for me.
If you have electric bikes in your arsenal, the Hollywood Destination Hitch 2’s 35-pound limit per bike can be a hassle. Hollywood Racks offers the Destination E rack specifically for heavier e-bikes up to 70 pounds per bike, but at $700 other brands are getting more competitive.
This is a simple, stable rack that, at $200, is an incredible steal compared to many other quality two-bike rig racks. Hollywood Racks has been in business for 50 years, but the company wasn’t on my radar until recently. I expect to see a lot more of these supports at the trailheads.
|
Sources
2/ https://gearjunkie.com/biking/hollywood-racks-destination-hitch-2-review
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Racks Destination Hitch 2 Review: Yes, I Trust $10,000 Bikes On This $200 Rack
- #TBT: Google activates half a million devices a day. In the United States, the iPad has become the mainstream of tablet use. LightSquared’s future is up in the air … this week in 2011
- Reaching Golden Indonesia 2045 requires planning, vision and tactical strategy
- Elemental actor targeted by fanatics after starring in non-binary role
- Hall of Fame Bulldogs future Caroline Ouellette on her way to Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023 – The Rink Live
- 20 fitness deals you can buy right now
- TerrAscend Receives Conditional Approval to List on Toronto Stock Exchange
- Titanic sub: More deep-sea search equipment joins Titan hunt – BBC News
- CDC urges international travelers to vaccinate against measles
- Sunken seamounts offer evidence of slow-moving earthquakes – ScienceDaily
- Biden defends calling Chinas Xi a dictator at fundraiser | News from Xi Jinping
- Abortion: Trump struggles to navigate defining campaign 2024 problem