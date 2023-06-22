Hollywood Racks Destination Hitch 2 Review: Yes, I Trust $10,000 Bikes On This $200 Rack

Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more

Enter Hollywood Bike Racks. Its new Destination Hitch 2 two-bike platform rack checks all the boxes for a reliable bike rack, but costs $200. Can you trust a rack that costs a fraction of comparable competitors’ products? We loaded one up to find out.

I tested this budget bike rack on dirt and highway, loaded with one or two bikes. And I surprisingly ended up trusting the rack with some of my most expensive and prized outdoor possessions.

Brief: The $200 Hollywood Destination Hitch 2 The bike rack has earned my respect and trust so much that I’ve hauled $10,000 worth of bikes on it for hundreds of miles. One feature is missing though; it does not pivot to clear the hatches while the bikes are loaded.

Type

Hitch-Mount Two-Bike Platform Rack

lester

20 lbs.

Ability

Two bikes (max 35 lbs per bike)

Hitch size

1.25 and 2 (with adapter)

Maximum wheelbase

48″

Maximum tire width

3″

Fits 20″ bikes to 29ers/700c bikes

Maximum wheelbase

48″

Distance between bikes

8″

Rod rise

9″

Closest part of the rack when folded

9″

Closest part of the rack when folded

ten”

Furthest part of the rack when folded

27″

Furthest part of the rack when folded

17″

Very cheap



This seems good



Very secure bike mounting method

Does not pivot away from vehicle for hatch clearance with loaded bikes.



The method of attaching the bike requires contact of the rack with the frame

Destination Hitch 2: Initial Thoughts

(Photo/Steve Larese)

Out of the box the rack felt sturdy and after a few minutes was fully assembled using the included wrenches. It’s a nice rack that wouldn’t look out of place in a parking lot full of Yakimas, Thules and Kats, for that matter.

(Photo/Steve Larese)

It’s ready for 1.25-inch receivers, and the supplied adapter for 2-inch racks bolts on quickly and restores confidence. The key lock on the hitch ensured the rack didn’t come loose while I was driving.

(Photo/Steve Larese)

Hollywood Racks also attaches the hitch pin to the rack to prevent it from falling out annoyingly when removing or installing the rack. A small touch but appreciated for a klutz like me.

Hollywood Rack Destination 2 Rack Hitch In Use

(Photo/Steve Larese)

The Hollywood Racks Destination Hitch 2 performs the way you would expect a quality platform bike rack to perform. Curved wheel trays make it easy to load bikes with up to 3-inch tires, and padded ratchet straps lock rims securely.

(Photo/Steve Larese)

Padded frame mounts on the adjustable center mast rotate 360 ​​degrees to dial in position and secure the bike with ratchet straps. My bike was firmly attached to the rack.

(Photo/Steve Larese)

The shelf folds up when not in use, and my hatch clears it in this configuration. Driving on my local trails, I felt no bouncing or snapping, even on the rutted forest road. The trip to the trailhead went perfectly, and the bike got out as quickly as it went.

The following week, I placed my two Mountain bike and a road bike on the rack and rode the 200 miles to Durango, Colorado hitting all the potholes along the US 550. Again the bikes stayed locked in place and everything was well balanced.

Aside from some trail dust and highway gravel, the rack shows no signs of wear or weak spots after about a thousand miles of travel. The heavy-duty plastic wheel trays and ratchet straps show no fatigue, and the rack’s powder-coated finish and hardware looks as good as day one.

The Final Word on the $200 Bike Rack

The Hollywood Destination Hitch 2 is a well-built, well-designed bike rack at a fraction of the cost of most others in this league. It quickly gained my confidence and I didn’t worry about seeing my beloved bikes rolling down the highway in my rear view mirror.

When not in use, it folds up and doesn’t interfere with opening my hatch. The Hollywood Destination Hitch 2 Luggage Rack has no way to reach away from the vehicle to open the hatch, so when loaded you can’t reach your back without unloading your bike(s). That’s really my only criticism of this rack, although at $200 it’s not a deal breaker for me.

If you have electric bikes in your arsenal, the Hollywood Destination Hitch 2’s 35-pound limit per bike can be a hassle. Hollywood Racks offers the Destination E rack specifically for heavier e-bikes up to 70 pounds per bike, but at $700 other brands are getting more competitive.

(Photo/Steve Larese)

This is a simple, stable rack that, at $200, is an incredible steal compared to many other quality two-bike rig racks. Hollywood Racks has been in business for 50 years, but the company wasn’t on my radar until recently. I expect to see a lot more of these supports at the trailheads.