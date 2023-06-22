YouthPower365 Star Dance Gala Returns to Vail Valley Jet Center

Jean Urquhart and Colin Meiring at the 2019 Star Dancing Gala.

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo

The spotlight heats up, the dance floor comes out of storage and one of the most entertaining events of the year returns to the Vail Valley as the Star Dancing Gala returns July 11th to the Vail Valley Jet Center.

The popular event, which features dance performances by local celebrities, is the main fundraiser for the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365, which helps thousands of young people and families “at every stage” along their educational journey. , from early childhood to career or university. It is hosted by YouthPower365 and main sponsors: Amy and Steve Coyer; and Ann Smead and Michael Byram.

Steve Coyer welcomes YouthPower365 to the red carpet at a previous Star Dancing Gala. Coyer will return as one of the hosts this year. Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo

“No matter your path in life, we all need support to learn, grow and succeed,” said Sara Amberg, Executive Director of YouthPower365. “Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and donors, YouthPower365 will be able to provide thousands of Eagle County students and families with a wide range of academic, social-emotional, and enrichment learning programs.”

For over a decade, the Star Dancing Gala has been circled on local calendars due to the incredible impact of YouthPower365 programs, but also due to its entertaining celebrity dance competition format and reputation for fun. . Now, after a two-year stint as the “Stars Variety Show,” the original format of the beloved event is back with the Oz-like design and clothing theme of “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.”

“We are extremely happy and excited to support YouthPower365 in helping to bring this important event back to the community,” said presenting sponsor Steve Coyer. “The positive impact of this organization can be seen every day in the faces of the thousands of young people who benefit from YouhPower365’s work in our community, and this event is an essential fundraiser to maintain and elevate the essential work of this organization.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Star Dancing Gala back to the Vail Valley Jet Center and help raise funds for the incredible work YouthPower365 does year-round for children and their families,” said Sierra Adams, Vice President. philanthropy for the Vail Valley. Foundation. “We know many people are eager to return to this enjoyable format, and we are extremely grateful for the community support for this event, YouthPower365, their amazing staff, and the students and families they serve. “

The Vail Valley Jet Center in Gypsum will transform into an Oz wonderland on July 11 as it prepares to host an evening featuring cocktails, a four-course dinner, a live auction and, of course. , a fabulous show by local celebrities in partnership with professional dancers. To close the evening, a DJ dance party will open the stage to the hundreds of fans expected.

Look who’s dancing now!

Drum roll please! The famous dancers for 2023 will be… Lauren Bonati, Bob Brown, Tamar Giorgadze, Debra Hynes and Jared Johnson. They will be joined by professional dancers Maria Barry, Johnny Bryant, Greg Erickson and Meredith Kirkman.

More information about each dancer and the program they will perform will be available soon.

More information about each dancer and the program they will perform will be available soon.

It will be the first time since 2019 that the organization will host the popular Star Dancing Gala, which began in 2008. After a sabbatical year in 2020 due to the pandemic, the event is reborn as the “Stars Variety Show” at the Gerald R Ford Amphitheater for 2021 and 2022.

Organizers said due to popular demand they brought back the dance competition format in 2023 and returned the venue to the Vail Valley Jet Center, one of the only venues large enough to accommodate the hundreds of fans. who attend the event each year.

“The Star Dancing Gala is a very important, one-of-a-kind fundraising event that 100% supports YouthPower365’s mission to inspire, educate and empower youth and families, from early childhood college and career readiness,” said Mike Imhof, president of Vail Valley. Foundation. “After two years away from the Vail Valley Jet Center, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for a fun and inspirational evening that is having an immeasurable impact on local youth and our community as a whole.”

Learn more about YouthPower365.org .