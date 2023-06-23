Making a Bollywood movie can’t be the parameter of my success





Sonam Bajwa is a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry, having starred in several blockbuster films over the years. However, she is often asked why she does not try her luck in Bollywood. She opened up about it in an exclusive chat with OTTplay. Sonam said, “I want to make Hindi films, but making a Bollywood film can’t be the metric by which people judge my success. In the past, I’ve said that I shouldn’t make Bollywood films. Bollywood because it’s the ultimate achievement that everyone dreams of. I don’t see it that way. Of course, I want to make a good Bollywood movie because it will help me expand my audience. But for that , I don’t want to just appear in a 10 second role that’s forgettable. I won’t feel convinced or satisfied doing something like that. I’m not saying character length matters, but strength surely does As an actress who has worked in Punjabi films, if I don’t get the chance to do something different in Hindi films, then why should I? Sonam made her acting debut with the movie Best Of Luck in 2013 and gained popularity with commercially successful movies like Sardaar Ji 2, Manje Bistre, Carry On Jatta 2, Honsla Rakh and Godday Godday Chaa among others. Sonam, who made two small appearances in Hindi films like Bala and Street Dancer 3D, said most of the time she was offered glam doll roles, while she wanted to explore substantial performance-oriented roles. “Since I was a model and had a glamorous screen image, people can’t imagine me beyond that. Not every casting director watched my Punjabi films in which I I played the lead role. So the perception is that I’m a glamorous doll. It took me five years to break that image in the Punjabi film industry before I got solo lead roles in movies. J also understood from my experience that appearing in songs won’t get me anywhere. I’d rather give more auditions for good acting assignments. I’ve acted in Bollywood songs, but it didn’t helped my career progress,” the actress shared. Interestingly, Sonam auditioned for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha many years ago. Aamir was a guest at the Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch, during which he recalled his audition video. When asked if she would like to do a Bollywood movie with Aamir, Sonam said, “I was surprised that he remembered me from the audition because I had never interacted with him before. the launch of the trailer. I look up to Aamir Khan, but I’m too shy to approach someone and say, ‘Sir, I want to work with you. That’s a downside I’m working on. That said, I have been working hard to make space for myself for more than 10 years, and I have successfully made it in the Punjabi film industry, so I hope I will get the right opportunity very soon with a good project of Bollywood. Carry On Jatta 3, produced by and starring Gippy Grewal, hits theaters June 30.

