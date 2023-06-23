Hamilton, also 83, said fellow actor would only have ‘a few years’ with his child

Al Pacino’s Godfather III co-star George Hamilton says the actor faces a “very difficult” choice between his career and his newborn son.

Hamilton, 83, told DailyMail.com exclusively that his fellow actor will only have “a few years” with his fourth child who he welcomed with girlfriend Noor Alfalah earlier this year.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding the birth of Pacino’s son, given the actor’s advanced age, saying “women of a certain age are offended by it.”

“Al is one of my closest friends, we were on Godfather and we were together all the time in Italy,” Hamilton told DailyMail.com.

Al Pacino’s Godfather III co-star George Hamilton (pictured together) says the actor faces a ‘very difficult’ choice between his career and his newborn son

Earlier this month, Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfalah revealed they had welcomed their first child together

“He’s one of the best friends of anyone I’ve ever known. Al is not a selfish person and he doesn’t fill the room with himself – he self-depreciates so much.

Regarding the birth of Pacino’s son, Romain, earlier this month, the actor blamed older women for the controversy surrounding the birth of his son at 83.

“I think there is a split, older women resent it. It’s a more direct thing if it were about ego, I could understand that,’ he said at a dinner to celebrate Hamilton’s new role as ambassador at Gmurzynska Gallery.

“The most difficult thing is what do you give a child at this age?” It’s a very hard thing. With me, an actor, when I had a child, I knew I wanted to spend time with them and that’s the only gift you can give a child.

‘I know it’s Al’s intention to do this. But when you’re an actor like Al, you’re so stretched in terms of work.

“But I know he’s going to do the best he can, it’s just a shame we don’t live longer. But I think women don’t like it and women will tell me that.”

“If I was in the same situation now, it would be very difficult: I would be torn between giving up my career and spending time with the kid because that’s all the kid will have for these few years.”

When asked if he thought Pacino would quit his career, Hamilton replied: “No, I don’t think so, but I don’t think that will work either.” I think Al must be Al.

Hamilton addressed the controversy surrounding the birth of Pacino’s son given the actors’ ages, saying ‘women of a certain age are offended by it’

Pacino and Hamilton starred together in the third installment of The Godfather released in 1990

Pacino and Alfalla, who were spotted having dinner together in West Hollywood on Tuesday (pictured), have kept their relationship relatively private but have been romantically linked since April 2022

Earlier this month, Alfalah and the New York native revealed that they welcomed their first child together.

A representative for the happy couple confirmed the news exclusively to DailyMail.com and revealed the name of their newborn baby.

The statement read: “I confirm that Al Pacino and Noor Alfalah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino.”

The couple, who were spotted having dinner together in West Hollywood on Tuesday, have kept their relationship relatively private but have been romantically linked since April 2022.

The screen icon is already the father of three adult children.

Pacino shares daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant as well as 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex, Beverly D’Angelo.