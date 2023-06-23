When Sanjay Dutt advised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan NOT to enter Bollywood and continue modeling for THIS reason





There was a time when Sanjay Dutt asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not to pursue a career in Bollywood and stick to her modeling only because he thought she was an innocent beautiful girl and this glamorous world would take everything away from her. His charm. One of Dutt’s old interviews goes viral on Aishwarya, where he mentions being stunned by Ash’s beauty after seeing her face on the cover of a magazine and asking who the beautiful girl is, and later he learns that it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and he becomes so protective of her as he feels she is damn innocent and advises her not to pursue a career in Bollywood. Also Read – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 Richest Actresses in India “When you step into this glamorous industry, it starts to change you, to mature you; that innocence is lost. That beautiful side that she has right now on her face will go away. Because she has to handle the world of cinema, and it’s not easy to do.” Calling the glamorous world extremely competitive, Dutt added: “It’s competitive. It’s like, “Man, I gotta be better than that; I have to be there. You know you are going up two steps and there will be about 500 people taking you down five steps. And you get hard. And those fine qualities are gone.” ALSO READ – Amitabh Bachchan goes under the scanner of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans for THIS reason; netizens say, ‘Nanaji ki prioritizes clear hai’ In fact, Aishwarya was told this advice by Sanjay Dutt, and she even agreed with him that the industry was a tough place and said, I guess it’s true. There’s so much you have to deal with that I guess it toughens you up.” Ash has come a long way, seen it all and become a rock today. The actress still dominates hearts and manages to push through your heartbeat with its beauty. Also Read – Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya caught in photo at airport; fans note two BIG changes [Check Reactions] From extremely innocent to a plastic woman who is fake, Ash was called a plastic fake personality by Emraan Hashmi on Karan Johar’s show, and so far she hasn’t forgiven the actor for Selfie his comments. Speaking about the same in one of her interviews in the context of having a wall, she said it was a deliberate attempt and it was like a defense to protect herself. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/when-sanjay-dutt-advised-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-to-not-enter-bollywood-and-continue-with-modelling-due-to-this-reason-entertainment-news-2481337/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos