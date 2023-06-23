Former Hollyoaks actor pays tribute to his co-star after his death





Ancient Hollyoaks Star Paul Danan has paid tribute to his co-star Frankie Julia Hough following his death. The latter star appeared on the soap opera as Jess Holt alongside Paul, who played Sol Patrick between 1997 and 2001. Hough died after being involved in a highway crash last month. taking to his instagramPaul shared a series of photos of Hough, writing, “Just heard the most heartbreaking news I’ve heard in so long. Another good, good friend who was such a special person sadly passed away in carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and her nephew who were also in the car. Related: Hollyoaks hints at an emotional new storyline for Joel Dexter “They had a terrible car accident. She was driving on the M66 when a car had to hit them, extremely dangerously! The driver was charged. “This wonderful actress played the character of Jess alongside me for almost 4 years on @hollyoaksofficial. Her real name is Frankie Hough and I loved her. I feel so lost right now.” He added: “Here is a link to give money for these poor little boys she left behind who are currently fighting for their lives and will gradually realize that their mother is no longer alive. Just incomprehensible.” Lia Tobie//Getty Images Related: Hollyoaks airs DeMarcus cliffhanger after Felix and Warren argument ancient companion Hollyoaks Star Helen Noble, who played Abby Davies on the soap around the same time, responded by sharing her special tribute: “Paul, I’m so sad and sorry that we lost Franki. I remember joining the cast and I was involved in her exit storyline, you guys were an amazing pair together and Franki was an absolute diamond. I adored her. I can’t believe she’s gone. She was such a special person. “ According The sunHough had stopped to answer a call when a vehicle fatally rammed her. Adil Iqbal pleaded guilty to causing his death and admitted causing serious injury to his son. He will be sentenced next month. Sam is a freelance journalist and sub-editor with a particular interest in film, television and music. After completing a Masters in Journalism at City University London, Sam joined digital spy as a journalist, and has also worked freelance for publications such as NME And International Screen. Sam, who also has a film degree, can speak lyrically about everything from the Lord of the Rings For Love is blindand is also in its element by crossing each ‘t’ and pointing each ‘i’ as a sub-editor.

