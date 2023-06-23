Actor who played Stephen Kings Creepiest Bully shares a sweet song about his boyfriend

Actor and musician Nicholas Hamilton is set to release a new EP, Fate, in October.

Actor and musician Nicholas Hamilton is set to release a new EP, Fate, in October.

Nicholas Hamilton terrorized a generation of moviegoers as teenage homicidal bully Henry Bowers in 2017 movie adaptation from Stephen Kings horror classic It. Six years after the release of this blockbuster, the Australian actor and musician is back but this time he embraces his real and hopelessly romantic side.

Hamilton, 23, honored LGBTQ+ Pride Month by releasing a new single, Spins, last week. The tender piano ballad, he said, was inspired by an intimate New York night with her current boyfriend, Jackson Tremblay.

We went on our first date in March of last year, and really liked each other, but it took her a week to get back in touch for another date, Hamilton told HuffPost in an interview. The night he finally did, I had already been drinking in town, so I was a bit tipsy. Even though I probably shouldn’t have come out, I said yes.

Before long, Hamilton and Tremblay were feeling a little more uneasy, but that didn’t stop the pair from sharing a quick kiss or two on a park bench overlooking Manhattan.

I had to stop my drunk talker from saying I liked him already on the second date, because I did, Hamilton joked.

Check out the Nicholas Hamiltons Spins lyric video below.

Released last week, Spins is the second of four singles Hamilton plans to release ahead of Fate, an EP due out in October. The new tracks reflect his flair for moody ballads in the vein of Adele and Lewis Capaldi, but with a touch of queer inclusion.

I really like to write songs that mean something to me, where the words feel like I’m telling a story about myself and letting people discover a side of me that they might not know already, Hamilton said. I really like telling my story the way I want to tell it.

Although Hamilton is currently focused on his original music, his acting career is still going strong. He recently wrapped filming an independent crime drama, brave the darknessas well as an upcoming Amazon Freevee series, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. He’s also a passionate mixologist, with over 1.8 million fans logging in to her cocktail recipes on Tik Tok.

Jackson Tremblay (left) and Nicholas Hamilton.

Fans keen to see Hamilton reconnect with his horror roots can rest assured that the actor and singer hasn’t turned his back on the genre. Hell can also be seen in the ensemble cast of Do Not Enter, based on David Morrells 2005 novelLianas.

I play a psychotic villain character very similar to Henry Bowers, but even crazier, he said. I just have to go completely wild, giggling and screaming and being covered in blood. It’s always fun.

Regarding what he would like listeners to take away from his new music, Hamilton said: A sense of community.

Whether you are part of a community or not… I think everyone should try to find one. Being able to feel like you’re part of something is hugely underrated.

I really like to tell my story the way I want to tell it, Hamilton said.

