Saratoga Jazz Fest, Albany Film Festival Among Top Picks





WEEKEND PACKAGES There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theatre, games or festivals. If you need some ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up some of the best bets around. Here’s an overview of what’s going on: Play around Block Party in Johnstown The annual Toying Around Block Party will return to Johnstown this Saturday for its fourth year. With more than 120 vendors, the streets around Toying Around, a family-run shop specializing in action figures, comic books, trading cards and other items, will be filled with food trucks, movie car replicas , collectibles and more. Niskayuna native and Stranger Things actress Gabriella Pizzolo will be in attendance, along with professional wrestler Dylan Postl and Hasbros Product Design Director Steve Evans. Children can also have fun with inflatable games, water slides and other child-friendly activities. Entrants are encouraged to wear a costume to enter a cosplay contest; winners will receive a cash prize. The Toying Around Block Party will take place on Main Street in Johnstown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5, or free for children under 10. Saratoga Jazz Festival Jazz will be in full swing this weekend as the annual Freihofers Saratoga Jazz Festival returns to SPAC. 21 artists will take to the Amphitheater Stage and Charles R. Wood Jazz Discovery Stage during Saturday and Sunday, including artists like Angelique Kidjo, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Samara Joy. A number of craft vendors will also set up shop, such as Upstate Bottle Art of Rexford and Afri-Root Collective of Newton, Massachusetts. The festival kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at SPAC in Saratoga Springs. Ticket prices, set times and more can be found on the SPAC website at spac.org. Brew-B-Que Attention barbecue lovers! Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady will hold its first annual KCBS-sanctioned barbecue competition this Saturday and Sunday. Brew-B-Que, which will be open to the public, will feature competition between top-tier barbecue teams on Saturday. They will face off on Sunday in the Peoples Choice Wing Contest and the KCBS Masters Series Competition. The event will also feature live music and entertainment from five bands, various other food vendors, and even ax throwing with Generation Ax Throwing. Brew-B-Que will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. Saturday admission is $10, with a portion of proceeds going to Schenectady ARC. Sunday admission is $5. People of all ages are welcome on both days. Renaissance Black Film Festival The first annual Renaissance Black Film Festival will take place this weekend at the Albanys Palace Theater and the Renaissance Hotel. With film screenings, panel discussions and exclusive features each day, the festival will spotlight a variety of black filmmakers from across the country. Prizes and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Debut Project. RBFF runs through Sunday with individual day passes at $100 each and festival passes at $250. Screening times and individual ticket prices are available on the Palace Theater website at palacealbany.org. Pride of Saratoga The annual Pride Festival returns to Saratoga Springs this Sunday. The event will feature live music and entertainment, snacks, raffle prizes and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights, acceptance and achievement. The festival kicks off at 2 p.m. with a bike parade at Flat Rock Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a scooter, bicycle, cart or other rolling object, and decorative supplies like streamers and ribbons will be provided. The parade will lead into the main event in High Rock Park. Saratoga Pride will be held Sunday at High Rock Park from 2-5 p.m. The event is open to all and admission is free. Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Food, Life & Arts, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady

