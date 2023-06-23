Hollywood heavyweights speak out on uncertainty at TCM





The Turner Classic Movies brand remains in motion after a busy week that saw a rare statement from three of Hollywood’s top filmmakers in support of the Warner Bros. Discovery following the departure of network president Pola Changnon as well as the reported departures of several network executives, in part due to layoffs from Warner Bros. Discovery. News of the executives’ departures has led to a rare union of movie icons Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson, who said in a joint statement that they had recently spoken to WBD CEO David Zaslav about their concerns about the future of the network. TCM, which has been offering the best vintage Hollywood films commercial-free since its inception in 1994, suffered a major blow this week when Changnon left the company, while recent layoffs of WBD executives played a role in the departure of other senior executives, including Senior Vice President of Programming and Content Strategy Charlie Tabesh, Vice President of Marketing and Creative Dexter Fedor, Vice President of TCM Enterprises Genevieve McGillicuddy and Executive Vice President of Anne Wilson studio production, according to published reports. “Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel…it truly is a valuable moviemaking resource, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Anderson, Scorcese and Spielberg said in the statement. “We’ve each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary goal is to ensure that TCM’s programming is intact and protected. » Changnon was immediately replaced by former TCM chief Michael Ouweleen. WBD, US Networks Group President and Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch said in a statement Tuesday that Ouweleen, who also leads Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, will oversee a “seamless transition” at TCM and ” shares our passion for classic films”. , and strongly believes in TCM’s essential role in preserving and bringing to light iconic films. » Despite outreach from Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson, industry watchers aren’t convinced TCM won’t change under the new regime. “I’m not sure the comments from Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson are as heartwarming as many make them out to be,” said Robert Thompson, professor of television and popular culture at Syracuse University’s SI Newhouse School of Public Communications. . “From the news we’ve had so far with all the major executive departures, it’s hard to be confident because I don’t know who’s going to stick around to do the important things that the network is doing well.” TCM’s firings from WBD and the effects on the network’s brand drew backlash on social media as artists and film executives rallied in support. Typically, I try to live my professional career so I don’t get an emergency call from Spielberg, Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson telling me I screwed up. https://t.co/axyDoMDDsxJune 21, 2023 See more Thompson added that the TCM brand has a loyal and vocal fan base who will remain engaged in its future. “In many ways, people are most concerned about losing this channel because it’s a holdover from the early days of cable,” he said. “TCM as a cable service feels as old school as the old movies they play…reminds us of when cable was the new technology.”

