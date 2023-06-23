Bollywood’s first live concert will take place in Hawkes Bay





Syed Khurram Iqbal of Pakistan and Friends Hawkes Bay Association is delighted to host the first live Bollywood concert in the region. The Bollywood-inspired event at Napier’s MTG Theater on Friday July 7 will feature a traditional band and singers from Auckland with backing from local musicians and dancers. The idea for a bright and bold celebration for the community of Hawkes Bay came in the days following a tragedy. After the Christchurch Mosque attacks in March 2019, Napier City Council held a community memorial service for the victims at Sound Shell. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Iqbal was invited to speak on behalf of the region’s migrant community. The theme was strength and unity. He says after the service was the first time he realized there were immigrants living in Hawkes Bay who were not connected, they were living in silos. Pakistan and Friends Hawkes Bay Association represents nearly 500 members from Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Fiji and Somalia living in Hawkes Bay. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Small immigrant communities can feel isolated and often face challenges in accessing services and representation that can lead to feelings of disconnection. Language, cultural differences and a lack of resources such as transport, childcare and financial support can make it difficult to integrate into the wider society. Iqbal said that since serving at Sound Shell, they have started working together to help small communities gain support from local government and community organizations to play a vital role in the cities economy and culture. In an effort to bring people together, the Pakistan and Friends Hawkes Bay Association has held successful community events in the past. Last year, a popular tennis ball cricket tournament attracted over 130 players. Syed says the cultures of India, Pakistan and Southeast Asia are similar and everyone loves Bollywood movies with their bright and energetic dance scenes, which originated in India in the 1960s. 1970. It’s a captivating fusion of traditional classical and folk dance with jazz, hip-hop, Arabic and Latin dance thrown into the mix. But don’t expect hundreds of Bollywood-style dancers to be on the MTG stage, he warns. You can’t go up to that level. This number of people is not possible. This time they will focus on songs and dance performances. Our intention is to connect the unconnected and show Hawkes Bay our tradition, our culture and the doors open to all. Syed Khurram Iqbal prepares a traditional lunch at his home. Photo/Warren Buckland We can show our traditional costume and music, he said. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Pakistan and Friends Hawkes Bay has further events in the planning with a possible community celebration of Nowruz, the Iranian or Persian New Year, in March. We connect the unconnected community with the Hawkes Bay community. Tickets for the Friday, July 7 show are $5 each and can be purchased online from the MTG store.

