The Walt Disney Company has made huge strides to improve representation across the board, and the Star Wars galaxy is no different.

Last year, transgender and non-binary actor Zoe Terakes was cast in the next project Stone heart, becoming the second openly trans actor to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Zack Barack of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

It looks like Lucasfilm is also taking notes. The Acolyte is set to feature one of the most diverse casts yet and comes after the winner Andor starred in Star Wars’ very first prominent lesbian couple.

The Acolyte Marks a Milestone in Star Wars

Abigail Thorn

The Acolyte prepares to bring even more diversity to the galaxy far, far away.

According to his agency United AgentsBritish actress Abigail Thorn is set to play Ensign Eurus in The Acolytemaking her the first-ever transgender Star Wars actress in a non-minor role.

Thorn joins an exclusive list of transgender actresses who have starred in a Lucasfilm project, becoming the second trans actor after Talisa Garcia’s casting in Wilow.

Non-binary actress Amanda Steinberg will also star in The Acolyte, and that means the upcoming series is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive yet.

These are huge advancements for transgender representation in the Star Wars galaxy. However, for a few years now, the Star Wars Edition has been leading the way in introducing characters who identify outside of any gender binary.

Although it takes place before the events of The Phantom Menace, The High Republic era was one of the most transformative elements of the Star Wars franchise. It only introduced new concepts, planets and events, but also houses a wide range of new characters and breaks new ground for LGBTQIA+ representation.

In 2021, Star Wars spotlighted Terec and Cerec to celebrate Transgender Awareness Day. Both are non-binary Jedi who call the galaxy far, far away home.

In their announcement message, they affirmed their commitment to transgender rights and expanding their representation:

“In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility, we’re proud to unveil an exclusive cover featuring Terec and Ceret, non-binary trans Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic book. We support trans lives and are passionate and determined to expand our representation in a galaxy far, far away.”

Why Star Wars is for everyone

In a galaxy full of aliens and sentient non-human species, should a transgender person be where the line is drawn?

To quote a popular phrase echoed by fans around the world, Star Wars is for everyone. It should be a place where people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and identities feel welcome.

Luckily, Lucasfilm seems to be listening to those who are forces for good and want an inclusive galaxy where everyone can feel a sense of belonging, and in doing so, honor their word to expand representation in this beloved galaxy far, far away.

New perspectives and voices have recently been raised by Lucasfilm, with from Andor Vel and Cinta become the hottest lesbian couple in Star Wars. The series stars Mexican actor Diego Luna and has one of the most diverse casts to date.

Of course, Disney still has work to do to help protect the lives of transgender people around the world.

Last year, now-ousted company CEO Bob Chapek sparked a staff revolt when he refused to condemn Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill. Following the dismissal of the company’s CEO, Bob Iger was reappointed.

Since his reappointment, Iger has tried to double down on inclusivity at the company. At a recent shareholder meeting, he reaffirmed Disney’s mission to entertain all types of families everywhere when he came under fire for “calendar driven content.”

The world has become increasingly hostile to transgender people and those who challenge traditional gender norms.

As such, it’s always encouraging when popular franchises and powerful companies help normalize those who identify outside of the traditional gender binary, even in the face of judgment and animosity.

The Acolyte is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2024.