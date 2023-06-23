Entertainment
Star Wars Just Cast Its First-Ever Transgender Actor
The Walt Disney Company has made huge strides to improve representation across the board, and the Star Wars galaxy is no different.
Last year, transgender and non-binary actor Zoe Terakes was cast in the next project Stone heart, becoming the second openly trans actor to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Zack Barack of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.
It looks like Lucasfilm is also taking notes. The Acolyte is set to feature one of the most diverse casts yet and comes after the winner Andor starred in Star Wars’ very first prominent lesbian couple.
The Acolyte Marks a Milestone in Star Wars
The Acolyte prepares to bring even more diversity to the galaxy far, far away.
According to his agency United AgentsBritish actress Abigail Thorn is set to play Ensign Eurus in The Acolytemaking her the first-ever transgender Star Wars actress in a non-minor role.
Thorn joins an exclusive list of transgender actresses who have starred in a Lucasfilm project, becoming the second trans actor after Talisa Garcia’s casting in Wilow.
Non-binary actress Amanda Steinberg will also star in The Acolyte, and that means the upcoming series is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive yet.
These are huge advancements for transgender representation in the Star Wars galaxy. However, for a few years now, the Star Wars Edition has been leading the way in introducing characters who identify outside of any gender binary.
Although it takes place before the events of The Phantom Menace, The High Republic era was one of the most transformative elements of the Star Wars franchise. It only introduced new concepts, planets and events, but also houses a wide range of new characters and breaks new ground for LGBTQIA+ representation.
In 2021, Star Wars spotlighted Terec and Cerec to celebrate Transgender Awareness Day. Both are non-binary Jedi who call the galaxy far, far away home.
In their announcement message, they affirmed their commitment to transgender rights and expanding their representation:
“In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility, we’re proud to unveil an exclusive cover featuring Terec and Ceret, non-binary trans Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic book. We support trans lives and are passionate and determined to expand our representation in a galaxy far, far away.”
Why Star Wars is for everyone
In a galaxy full of aliens and sentient non-human species, should a transgender person be where the line is drawn?
To quote a popular phrase echoed by fans around the world, Star Wars is for everyone. It should be a place where people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and identities feel welcome.
Luckily, Lucasfilm seems to be listening to those who are forces for good and want an inclusive galaxy where everyone can feel a sense of belonging, and in doing so, honor their word to expand representation in this beloved galaxy far, far away.
New perspectives and voices have recently been raised by Lucasfilm, with from Andor Vel and Cinta become the hottest lesbian couple in Star Wars. The series stars Mexican actor Diego Luna and has one of the most diverse casts to date.
Of course, Disney still has work to do to help protect the lives of transgender people around the world.
Last year, now-ousted company CEO Bob Chapek sparked a staff revolt when he refused to condemn Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill. Following the dismissal of the company’s CEO, Bob Iger was reappointed.
Since his reappointment, Iger has tried to double down on inclusivity at the company. At a recent shareholder meeting, he reaffirmed Disney’s mission to entertain all types of families everywhere when he came under fire for “calendar driven content.”
The world has become increasingly hostile to transgender people and those who challenge traditional gender norms.
As such, it’s always encouraging when popular franchises and powerful companies help normalize those who identify outside of the traditional gender binary, even in the face of judgment and animosity.
The Acolyte is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedirect.com/article/star-wars-cast-transgender-actor
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks US President Joe Biden for State Dinner at the White House
- Star Wars Just Cast Its First-Ever Transgender Actor
- Bassey, Byrd, Alvarson, Dynamo power past the Earthquakes 4-1
- Imran and his sister skip third straight ACE hearing – Journal
- Will Hurd’s odds of defeating Donald Trump in the GOP primary
- Streaming Video News: June 22, 2023
- Martinez selected to represent USA Softball in 2023 Japan All-Star Series
- Golf is back on track. Here are the latest from Paris Fashion Week | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags
- Turkey: Can Erdogan’s new economic team change things?
- Majority of people in the UK think it was a mistake to leave the EU, poll finds
- Qatar Investment Authority buys stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, AP source says | Professional
- Sorry PM, Joe Biden was right Xi Jinping really is a dictator