Hollywood Unblocked to Honor Whoopi Goldberg and Babyface at 2023 Impact Awards





celebrity gossip blog hollywood unblocked returns next week with its 2023 Impact Awards. The show aims to honor personalities for their contributions to the black community in the music, film, media, politics, society and creative industries. Founded by CEO, cultural critic, media personality, and TV personality, Jason Lee, this year’s awards show will recognize EGOT icon and television personality Whoopi Goldberg and Grammy winner Babyface. Goldberg is set to receive the Social Impact Award as the music impresario will accept the Icon Award. Additionally, Creative VP of Broadcast Music, Inc. Catherine Brewton will also receive the Community Award, Chle Bailey will receive the Intrepidity Awardand high fashion stylist Law Roach will win the Innovator Award. The ceremony will also feature a special segment dedicated to tupac fire on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. (LR) Catherine Brewton, Babyface, Whoopi Goldberg, Law Roach, Chle Bailey, Tupac Shakur. Winners of the 2023 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Collage created by VIBE. This year’s presenters include award-winning singer Macy Gray, R&B actor and singer Coco Jones and actor Sarunas Jackson. Attendees will also have a front-row seat to performances by Muni Long and Karen Clark Sheard, as Tiffany Haddish returns to host. The 2023 Impact Awards will also mark the official launch of the non-profit organization Lees, Hollywood Cares Foundationwhich is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance and resources to communities in need, with a particular focus on services and resources for young people. Addressing last year’s event, Lee said, I’m excited to bring an even bigger moment to celebrate the accomplishments of all of the innovators shaping culture across multiple industries. As the only black-owned awards show, we deserve to give flowers to those of us who do amazing work to move our communities forward. (L-R) Jenifer Lewis, Jason Lee and Lizzo pose backstage at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022. Recipients and winners of last year’s awards show included Lizzo, who received the Intrepidity Award, Karen Bass with the Community Award, NORE for the Culture Award and Jenifer Lewis won the Perseverance Award. Floyd Mayweather also received the Pioneer Award while Kelis won the Innovation Award. The story continues The 2023 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards take place Tuesday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles. The event will not be televised. More at VIBE.com Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/hollywood-unlocked-honor-whoopi-goldberg-171816654.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos