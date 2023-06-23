Harrison Ford has no plans to retire anytime soon





Finally, some good news, because the Hollywood icon Harrison Ford has no intention of retiring any time soon, with the star wars And IndianaJones star hoping to keep playing for as long as possible. Talk with Variety, the 80-year-old actor says he feels “useful” when acting and has no intention of quitting work and showing his deliciously grumpy face on the silver screen. When asked if he plans to retire, Ford said…



“I don’t know. I don’t do well when I don’t have a job. I like to work. I like to feel useful. He’s my Jones. I want to be useful” Ford has remained one of A-list’s most beloved actors for decades, and the actor clearly has no intention of slowing down, let alone retiring. After finishing his time as Han Solo in the iconic star wars saga, Ford is now gearing up to join another major franchise, the MCU, with the actor reprising the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. Continuing, Ford explains why he still has the acting bug all these years later… VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “These are the people you work with. The intensity and intimacy of the collaboration. It’s ambition combined somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene. I don’t feel obligated to do anything. I am naturally affected by the things I work on. It’s great to know that Ford plans to grace the public with his presence for years to come, with Marvel fans excited to see what his continued role in the MCU will entail. However, just because Harrison Ford has no intention of retiring, the same can’t be said for some of his most cherished characters… RELATED: Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked



Indiana Jones will retire in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Walt Disney Studios Unlike Ford himself, Indiana Jones will be gone for good with the upcoming fifth episode, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. The sequel introduces audiences to an aged version of the adventurer, which Ford was important to the story. “I wanted it to be character driven. And I wanted us to ask ourselves the question of age directly. Not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story… And I wanted it to be about age because I think that completes the story that we told and we brought us to the right place. I mean, the last one ended in some sort of suspended animation. There wasn’t a very strong sense of the conclusion or the closure that I’ve always hoped for, the roundness and the speaking out on this age issue. Not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing. Ford has confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate This will be the last time he wears the famous fedora, and when asked if it was bittersweet to step away from the character, Ford replied, “No. It’s time for me to grow up. Of course, battling superheroes in the MCU suggests that Ford, thankfully, has no intention of growing up. Directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford, John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate is scheduled for June 30, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/harrison-ford-has-no-plans-to-retire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos