Tia Mowry has a 6-month rule for introducing her kids to new partners





Navigating a divorce is tricky, especially when you’re still co-parenting, so Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict decided to make a rule about when they can introduce their kids to new romantic partners. After 14 years of marriage, Mowry and Hardrict announced their separation in October 2022. While it’s undeniably sad news, Mowry shared it with honesty and grace. In an Instagram post, she wrote, These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. Mowry also added that Hardrict will continue to be a part of his life. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together. However, since the ins and outs of co-parenting can be tricky, Mowry and Hardrict lay out a legal guide for some potentially tricky situations. In divorce records obtained by People, ex-spouses must wait six months before introducing new romantic partners to their children (Cairo, 5 and Cree, 11). More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Each party is barred from introducing minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has had an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months, the documents say. Each party is further barred from allowing their new love partner to spend the night when minor children are with that custodial parent for the first six months of the exclusive relationship. The intent is likely to make sure Mowry and Hardrict are serious enough about a new partner before bringing someone into their children’s lives. This news comes after their initial agreement to separate legal and physical custody of the two children. It’s clear that Mowry and Hardrict adore their two childrenHardrics Instagram post for Father’s Day celebrated dads everywhere, and Mowrys Juneteenth post was a testament to the strength of his family. I reflect on the importance of my family, my community and how their support and love continues to be the foundation of who I am, she wrote. Deputy Editor Cassie Hurwitz (her) is an associate editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers everything from culture to entertainment to lifestyle. She can usually be found in the middle of several books and TV shows at once. Previously, Cassie worked at Parents, Rachael Ray in the seasonAnd Reveal. His love language is pizza (New York slices, Chicago deep dish, etc.).

