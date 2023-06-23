‘Bros’ star announces the birth of a baby girl





He may play a brother in the movies, but in real life, actor Luke Macfarlane is officially a dad. The Bros and Hallmark star shared an Instagram post on Wednesday announcing that he and his partner, former World Cup skier Hig Roberts, welcomed a baby girl into the world earlier this month. The ad included several adorable snaps of the growing family. Tess Eleanor Macfarlane was born on June 4 and, after a hectic few days, new dads were able to bring her home on Father’s Day, the post said. Her dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the great people and the beautiful world we live in, Macfarlane, 43, wrote. The post included three photos and two videos, including one of Macfarlane cradling his new daughter and another of what appears to be the new dads bringing their baby home from the hospital. In the latter, someone in the background can be heard jokingly exclaiming, Shes breaking free! Congratulations poured in from the Macfarlanes Hallmark co-stars, with Alison Sweeney writing, This is amazing news!! I am SO happy for you three!!!!!! Cheer. Nikki DeLoach, who starred in Christmas Land with Macfarlane, added: Congratulations Luke! So happy for you. Macfarlanes Bros co-star Billy Eichner chimed in with a collection of heart emojis. Despite being in the public eye, the couple have managed to keep their personal lives private, with Wednesday’s Instagram post just the second they posted about their relationship. However, they did not hesitate to express their identity. Macfarlane, who came out publicly as gay in 2008, gained further recognition for his role in Netflix’s first gay romantic comedy, Single All the Way, in 2021. Meanwhile, Roberts, an elite male alpine skier, made headlines in 2020 when he became the first in his sport to come out as gay.

