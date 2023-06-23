People could be trapped in traffic if a fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills this July 4 – NBC Los Angeles

It’s the kind of scene firefighters consider an “imminent disaster: bumper-to-bumper traffic on a narrow two-lane highway, hundreds of cars illegally parked on the shoulders and 1,000 or more people camping into the dry brush to get a great view of the 4th of July fireworks, some of them smoking or setting off their own illegal fireworks.

But that’s exactly what happened on a 3-mile stretch of Mulholland Drive through the Hollywood Hills west of the 101 Freeway last July 4 holiday, and locals told municipal authorities for more than a year that it was a huge potential fire hazard.

“I think if we had a fire, and there’s a good chance it would happen, it would be mass panic. I don’t think people would be able to get out,” said Lindee Bowers, who lives in a house modest in the hills.

Residents are worried about the 4th of July traffic jam on Mulholland Drive, fire trucks and emergency vehicles could not enter the area in the event of a fire or medical emergency.

“Mulholland is the lifeblood of this community. And if it’s blocked, it means it’s been trapped,” said Stuart Wright, another hill-dweller.

Some firefighters are comparing the risk to the infamous Oakland Hills fire in 1991. The roads were so jammed with people trying to escape that some were incinerated in their cars and 25 people died.

The City of Los Angeles classifies the hills around Mulholland Drive as an “extremely high fire risk” area. After the heavy rains this year, there is a near record amount of dry brush in the hills.

But the area has become an increasingly popular place to park illegally and watch the July 4 fireworks, thanks in part to social media.

“Beautiful view” of the fireworks over Mulholland, a post on TikTok said, encouraging people to watch from up there.

So what does the city do to avert fiery catastrophe?

The I-Team asked the Los Angeles Fire Department to talk about it on camera, but officials refused and told NBC4 to talk to the LAPD. But for weeks, the LAPD didn’t even respond to emails asking to “speak with someone at LAPD about this security hazard.”

“I feel like everyone is passing the buck on this issue,” said Lindee Bower, a resident of the Hills. “There is simply no accountability to the city,” she added.

The I-Team therefore posed its questions about the life-threatening situation to the region’s city councilor, Nithya Raman, as residents have been asking her staff for a year to intervene.

Raman acknowledged that fire trucks couldn’t cross Mulholland Drive on July 4 with all the traffic there.

She said she would come up with a plan, along with the mayor’s office and the LAPD, to deal with the mass of cars and people there by adding “additional resources” to the area during July 4.

The city plans to add two additional LAPD cars and a parking enforcement officer to the 3-mile stretch of Mulholland the night of the holiday.

“We hope that with these additional resources we can handle the traffic,” Raman told NBC4.

But locals say it will take far more than just one extra parking officer to ticket 400 or more cars illegally parked up there.

“The city’s plan for July 4 is a total failure. It just won’t work,” Bower said.

“Somehow they have to cut off traffic. It’s a huge fire hazard here,” she added.

The city erects barricades to discourage non-residents from parking in the Hollywood Hills on busy nights at the Hollywood Bowl and the Greek Theater.

Councilwoman Raman says closing Mullholland Drive on July 4 to non-residents is not an option, and she is confident the town has a plan to avoid a catastrophic fire this coming Independence Day.

“I hope we can make sure that doesn’t happen, and if it doesn’t work, I will commit to making sure we learn from those lessons and really improve in the future,” Raman told NBC4.

Late Thursday, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed the plan Raman had given to the I-Team, but provided no additional details.

Just hours before this story was first published, the LAFD still declined to answer questions from the I-Team, but did send NBC4 a video statement.

You can watch the statement below.

The Los Angeles Fire Department answered questions from NBC4 I-Team about 4th of July safety in the Hollywood Hills.