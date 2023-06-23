Entertainment
“He’s super sexy… He’s like a man!”
Khloe Kardashian was ‘dying’ when she was linked to ‘365 Days’ actor Michele Morrone after a ‘difficult year’.
Good American co-founder Kim Kardashian’s sister deliberately sat them next to each other at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Milan during last week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’ , and Khloe loved it to change the “narrative” about her was ‘nothing to do with her cheating ex-partner Tristan Thompson.
In a confessional on Thursday’s episode (6/22/23) of the Disney+ family show, Khloe Kardashian gushed, “I think he’s super hot. He’s like, a man! I like a good man. He is really sexy, tall and muscular. I could see it like, ugh.
Khloe Kardashian added, “He’s doing so well.”
The mother-of-two continued: “I’ve had a bit of a rough year so I’m thrilled to be in a new environment and to have some new energy.”
After attending the event, Michele Morrone, 32, posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram Story, in which he kissed her forehead and had his hand on her waist, after being a gentleman and him asking if it was OK for him. do it.
The snaps were talked about and eventually led to speculation they were dating, but the rumor was quickly denied by her rep, even though Khloe Kardashian “didn’t care”.
Khloe, 38, said: “It’s like everywhere and I don’t care because it’s so funny.
“He’s, like, kissing my forehead.”
In her own confessional, Kim admitted that she didn’t expect Michele to be so popular that people would start assuming the pair were dating.
Khloe Kardashian said: “The funny thing is, the whole internet thinks they’re together.
“I had no idea that people really knew who this guy was and were obsessed with him. Khlo probably wants to kill us thinking we fully plotted this. We couldn’t have asked for this to happen. better. Like, really.
However, Khloe Kardashian thanked her older brother for the “cute” gesture.
Khloe said: “I think it’s so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to get me to meet someone here in Milan. Thanks Keeks.
It was Kim’s girlfriends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson who told the 42-year-old Skims founder about Michele and her Netflix erotic show.
On last week’s episode, Kim said, “He’s like, the sexiest guy.
“Let’s put everything in place for Khlo to fall in love in Milan…but she has no idea.”
Kim had hosted the Dolce and Gabbana show with Domenic Dolce in September and he invited Michele Morrone.
However, the actor’s representative denied the romance rumors.
They said at the time: “Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo during the show.
“Michele said she was very nice, and that was it.”
Another source told PEOPLE that Khloe “has never met [Michele] before » the show.
They added: “She just met him in Milan that night.
“They’re not dating. She has no plans to see him again.
Khloe Kardashian has daughter True, five, with NBA player Tristan, 32, and a son named Tatum, whom she had via surrogate last August when Tristan was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.
Khloe has ruled out having a romantic relationship with the father of her child, despite the constant speculation surrounding them.
She previously said on the show, “He and I have a great friendship, we get on well and for my kids, I’ll put everything aside.
“What’s done is done, so why would I still cling to anything?” I don’t need to “punish” him because I won’t get back together with him.
