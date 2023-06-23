FFXVI: Who is Cid’s voice actor? – Answered





Cidolfus Telamon (cid(,shido)) is one of the Final Fantasy characters who has made an appearance or at the very least been mentioned in almost every Final Fantasy game so far. As Hironobu Sakaguchi said in the late 90s, Cid is very smart and wise, like Yoda from Star Wars, and he’s the type of character they wanted to have in the lore without any specific deeper meaning. All they wanted was to have a base character for the Final Fantasy series. Given the title of this article, it’s obvious that Cid will be in Final Fantasy XVI, and with the game about to release, excited fans of the Final Fantasy franchise can’t wait to get their hands on the new FFXVI. If you’re wondering who Cid’s voice actor is, you’ve come to the right place. Who is Voice Acting Cid in Final Fantasy XVI? In the English version of Final Fantasy XVI, Ralph Ineson will voice the voice acting of Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon. Ralph Ineson does indeed have quite a storied career, and he has appeared (thanks to the power of his beautiful Yorkshire accent) in many renowned games, such as: Diablo 4, like Lorath

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, as Charles Vane

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 as Amycus Carrow Of course, he’s also an actor (known as Ravager Pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy to some of you). Related: Who Is FFXVI’s Protagonist? Answered Traditions are good to keep if they work because you can never fix what isn’t broken, and we think Ralph Ineson’s performance will be splendid. We’re very excited about Final Fantasy XVI and recommend that you hop over to our gaming tag below where you’ll find helpful reads such as FFXVI: How to Reduce Motion Blur and more as we produce more guides. and news here at Prima Games.

