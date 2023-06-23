Entertainment
My ex-husband is ruining my reputation in Hollywood
‘Wednesday’ star Christine Ricci claims that the ugly battle with her ex-husband for custody of their child is ruining her reputation in Hollywood.
According to new court documents, obtained by The Blast, the actress is asking a judge to force her ex-husband — jimmy hedegen — to allow him to take their son to New York for a filming project. Unfortunately, she claims that he originally agreed to allow her to take him to New York, but is now a little hesitant about the decision.
In the filing, Ricci points out that his career and reputation in Hollywood are taking a hit due to ongoing issues with Heerdegen.
“Jimmy’s conduct is deliberately causing me to pay unnecessary attorneys’ fees and may impact my employment and professional reputation,” she wrote.
Christina Ricci exposes a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband
Ricci included text messages from Heerdegen in the court documents, where he responded to her request saying, “I have no problem with (their son) going back to New York with you for a few days. But we have a number of cases pending in court on Wednesday, and it’s best if we approach it then.” But, she filed the request with the court, out of “an excess of caution in case Jimmy goes back on his agreement”.
‘Wednesday’ star Christina Ricci shares text messages with her ex-husband
At this point, Ricci says a proposed settlement was sent to Jimmy by his lawyers regarding the trip and his email response was “Actually no. Your client is emotionally abusing our son.” Adding: “We can talk about it on Wednesday.”
Of course, Ricci responds to that message by telling the court, “Jimmy’s refusal to accept worries me because he was clearly vindictive and retaliatory when he initially refused my request to travel for additional dates.”
She continued, “Jimmy seems to be more focused on harassing and punishing me than on (their son’s) best interests.”
Christina Ricci’s divorce included domestic violence allegations
As we reported, Ricci’s divorce was one of Hollywood’s most nasty splits. In 2021, the actress filed a domestic violence restraining order accusing her ex-husband of physically abusing her. In the filing, Ricci claimed she was subjected to “severe physical and emotional abuse” by him, with “many of these acts of violence” occurring in front of their son.
“I started to feel extremely isolated,” she wrote. Adding, while on a family vacation, he ‘said something that made me think’ he ‘could kill me’. She continued, “He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I was dismembered into small pieces, that night I hid all the knives in the shack where we were. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate room with (our son), and I locked the door.”
Heerdegen’s lawyer released a statement deny the allegations, according to her client, “unequivocally deny all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020”.
At this point, it will be up to a judge.
|
