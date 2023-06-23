Comic celebrated for contributing to LGBTQ representation in Hollywood – Press Telegram

There is no business like show business.

It’s something Long Beach comedian Paul Jacek knows firsthand.

Jacek, who describes himself as one of the first openly gay comedians, first performed his routine at the LA Cabaret in Encino, which no longer exists.

As one of the first openly gay comics, the stakes were higher,” Jacek said. “You hoped you killed him, but you also hoped you wouldn’t be killed.”

Throughout his career, Jacek has traveled and performed with other comics and while there have been many ups, he said, his tenure in the comedy scene has also been marked by raw and emotional moments.

After one of the shows, for example, a woman from the audience came over and hugged him, Jacek said. Her brother had run away from home and about a year later died of AIDS.

The woman, Jacek said, told him he had to be brave to step on stage as an openly gay comedian.

Jacek’s willingness to perform, despite the odds, helped pave the way for other gay comics, he said, and now those contributions are celebrated.

Memorabilia from Jacek’s acting career, including costumes and photographs from some of his past performances, will be featured in an exhibit at the Hollywood Museum celebrating the contributions of LGBTQ pioneers in the media industry.

The exhibit, titled “Real to Reel: Representations and Perceptions of LGBTQ in Hollywood,” features a retrospective of LGBTQ representation in the media, featuring iconic costumes, props, photos and images that helped define and creating gay culture.

This year’s exhibit, the sixth annual iteration of the retrospective at the Hollywood Museum’s historic Max Factor Building, will feature costumes and props from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Grace and Netflix’s Frankie.

Video footage of many of Jacek’s acts — including his solo show, Secrets of a Beverly Hills Shampoo Boy’ — will also be featured in the exhibit.

The exhibit, 1660 N. Highland Ave., will run through September 15. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Information: thehollywoodmuseum.com.

Slide brunch

The Bamboo Club, 3522 E Anaheim St, will host its first drag show at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

The Queens of Paradise Drag Brunch will feature performances by Zai, Kaylani Rose and Torta Jugosa. Pageant queen Tia Wanna Ross will host the event.

The show is for ages 14 and up. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/DragBrunchLB.

Gaucho Beach

A new restaurant, housed in a building that served as a base of operations for sailing competitions during the 1984 Summer Olympics, is scheduled to open in Long Beach in August.

The new dining venue, dubbed Gaucho Beach, will be a full-service restaurant, but operators also plan to open Gaucho Café, a more casual dining venue – offering beachside coffee and snacks – in the same building just off Shoreline Drive in Alamitos Beach.

Renderings of Gaucho Beach, a new full-service restaurant opening this summer just off Shoreline Drive in Alamitos Beach. (Courtesy of Kirk Cartozian and Max Goldenberg).

Gaucho Beach’s menu has many options to share, such as shrimp, calamari, and guacamole with fries. It also offers a wide choice of salads and sandwiches. But Gaucho restaurants are known for their empanadas with seven varieties on the menu, including one with pineapple and pork.

Kirk Cartozian, one of the original founders of Gaucho Grill and Downey Restaurant Group, previously served as Downey’s mayor and council member. But early in his career, he lived on Covina, Corona, and Claremont Avenues in Belmont Shore, and his close connection to Long Beach has served him well as he works with the design team to set the mood for the restaurants.

These days, he’s ceded his operational duties to focus on his tequila business and restaurant consulting. It helps businesses, including beloved Portos Bakery, identify potential areas to open new locations.

Hopefully he suggests that Porto open a location in Long Beach.

pet fair

The Little Lion Foundation and The Cat Cove Rescue, in conjunction with Long Beach Animal Care Services, will host their second annual Summer Pet Fair in Long Beach in early July.

More than 50 pet supply vendors and many adoptable animals will be on hand during the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9.

The event will take place at Marina Green, 386 E. Shoreline Drive. Information: longbeachpetfair.com.

Room Cala

The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will take flight at its 132nd annual gala at the Westin Long Beach Hotel on Thursday, June 29.

Chamber officials will present the Destination Tomorrow Award to Long Beach Airport, which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The chamber will also honor two leaders who have made substantial contributions to its organization, the business community and the companies they represent, including:

Rhiannon Acree, outgoing chair of the chamber board and president of Cambrian Homecare.

Trini Jimenez, new chair of the chamber’s board of directors and vice president of public affairs for the Watson Land Company.

The evening program, which will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., will include a VIP welcome, dinner and entertainment. Black tie attire is optional. Register on tinyurl.com/LBACOCGala.

AnimeFest

AnimeFest 2k23 will return to Long Beach this weekend.

This year, organizers introduced new elements to the event, including an all-you-can-eat sake experience, interactive photo ops, and anime-themed cocktail parties.

Entrants are encouraged to don their best cosplay outfits and enter a costume contest for prizes.

Derek Stephen Prince, a voice actor known for his various roles in the “Digimon” series, as well as for the voice of Elgar in the films “Power Rangers Turbo” and “Power Rangers in Space”, is the guest of honor of This year.

General admission includes a free cocktail, the chance to see cartoon and video game-themed bands, and full access to the event grounds. The Ultimate VIP package, on the other hand, offers a personalized sake journey. Buy your tickets through Eventbrite.

