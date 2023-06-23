Disney’s Use of AI for Marvel TV Series Scares Hollywood





Los Angeles (AFP) The use of artificial intelligence in the new Marvel superhero series “Secret Invasion” has sparked anxiety and anger in Hollywood, at a time when TV and movie writers are already hitting on their uncertain future.

Director Ali Selim revealed in a recent interview that the Disney+ show – a paranoia-rich spy thriller about shape-shifting aliens that stars Samuel L Jackson – used AI as well as illustrators humans to generate its opening credits. The abstract sequence in question mixes green-hued cityscapes, starships, and shadowy human figures, many of whom gradually reveal themselves to be the reptilian alien “Skrulls” of the series. Selim told the Polygon website that the use of AI was meant to give a sense of “omen”. “When we reached out to the AI ​​vendors, that was part of it – it was straight out of the shape-shifting Skrull world identity, you know? ‘Who did that? Who is that?'” he declared. “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would shut down and do something. And then we could change it a bit using words, and it would change.” “It was exploratory and inevitable, exciting and different,” Selim said. But the revelation didn’t sit well with many in Hollywood, where fears are growing that AI could replace the jobs of screenwriters, designers and even actors. The refusal of studios like Netflix and Disney to rule out AI replacing human scribes was one of the factors that led to the writers’ strike, which is now in its eighth week. Jeff Simpson, who is credited as the show’s visual development concept artist and has worked on another part of the series, tweeted that he was “really concerned about the impacts of this”. “I’m devastated, I think AI is unethical, dangerous, and designed only to kill artists’ careers,” he wrote. Jon Lam, a screenwriter, said the use of AI was “salt in the wounds of all the WGA strike artists and writers”. The Writers Guild of America has asked studios and streamers for binding agreements to regulate the use of AI. According to the proposals, nothing written by the AI ​​can be considered “literary” or “source” material – the industry terms that decide who receives royalties – and scripts written by WGA members cannot “be used to train the AI”. But according to the WGA, the studios “rejected our proposal” and retaliated by simply offering to meet once a year to “discuss technological advancements”. Method Studios, the company credited with creating the main ‘Secret Invasion’ titles, said the AI ​​was “just one tool in the range of tools used by our artists”. No artist jobs have been replaced by the use of AI, he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230622-disney-use-of-ai-for-marvel-tv-series-spooks-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos